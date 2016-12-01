Rocky residents take part in prevention trial

Pictured (from left) Clinical Nurses Jethro Romer and Gary Wright promoting World AIDS Day and Rockhampton Blood Borne Virus and Sexual Service

Rockhampton residents are taking part in a ground-breaking HIV prevention trial that will see at-risk people take a tablet to stop the virus from settling in the body.

The HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) trial is under way and Blood Borne Viris and Sexual Health Service has its first clients ready to take part.

To mark World Aids Day on December 1, Clinical Nurses Gary Wright and Jethro Romer manned a display at Rockhampton Hospital to help generate awareness for World Aids Day as well as the Blood Borne Virus and Sexual Health Service.

"There has been a goundswell of interest for the PrEP trial following Health Minister Cameron Dick's announcement last month,” Mr Wright said.

He told The Morning Bulletin that the service also provides rapid testing for HIV screening, which was essential to enable early diagnosis and treatment for people living with HIV.

"These days, people can lead long and healthy lives while managing their HIV, using effective daily medications,” Mr Wright said.