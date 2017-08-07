Rocky residents urged to roll up their sleeves and donate

The blood graph which shows the demand for donations for the next week commencing August 7.

IT will only take an hour, it can change the lives of countless people and even save three lives.

Donating blood is something only one in 30 Queenslandser's do yet 22,000 new donors will be needed to meet patient demand this year.

Around 780 people need life-changing blood in Rockhampton every year.

Community Relations Officer for the Red Cross in Central Queensland Barry Lynch said that patients in the region needed the support of residents now more than ever as the supplies have decreased in Winter.

Mr Lynch said 271 blood donations were urgently needed this week.

"As we are now fully into winter and cold and flu season, many regular donors are unable to attend due to illness,” Mr Lynch said.

"Around 1,000 appointments per week are cancelled nationwide at this time of year.”

Mr Lynch said the need for life-saving blood donations would not stop and the Red Cross Blood Service needed the urgent help of Rocky residents to roll up their sleeve and donate.

He said there were over 50 appointments available over the next three weeks in Rocky for whole blood and plasma donations.

If you would like to donate call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au or book an appointment at the donor centre on Quarry St in Rockhampton.