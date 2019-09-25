Menu
Residents in the Rockhampton Region are being reminded of the importance of keeping an eye on water consumption as the days get hotter.
Rocky residents urged to think about water use

Aden Stokes
25th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON residents are reminded of the importance of keeping an eye on their water consumption as the days continue to get hotter.

With the region being a drought affected area, water committee chair, Cr Neil Fisher, said now was a good time to think about water usage.

“It’s vital we all do what we can to ensure water is looked after,” Cr Fisher said.

“Residents will know we already have Level 2 water restrictions at Mount Morgan, and the community up there is doing a wonderful job of being waterwise.”

He said there were many ways to reduce water consumption and posed a number of questions to think about.

“We use more water in our bathrooms than anywhere else inside the house, with showers accounting for nearly a quarter of household water use. Could you knock two minutes off your shower time? You could save around 40 litres,” he said.

“When it comes to laundry, are you using the machine almost every day? Could you do bigger loads less frequently instead?

“If you’re using water in the kitchen, could you then reuse it to water your garden?

“Could you have more waterwise plants which thrive in drier environments? It’s also important to avoid watering in the heat - it’s better to water in the morning than evening.

“ Keep a jug of cold water in the fridge – running the tap until it’s cool can waste up to 15 litres a minute.

“Higher than usual bills could be a sign of leaks. A dripping tap can waste 9,000 litres a year, while a visibly leaking toilet can waste more than 60,000 litres.

“Here in CQ we know how important and valuable water is – let’s look after it together.”

