Rocky resort reveals $10 million expansion plan

Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 400 seat function venue.

A LAKEHOUSE, swim-up bar, day spa and mini-golf course are all part of a Rockhampton family's $10 million plan to create a boutique resort.

The next stage of the Korte's Resort Master Plan will transform 3.81ha of their Parkhurst site to take the total investment up to $30 million.

Operations manager Brad Korte said their $4 million, 500-capacity function centre and state-of-the-art restaurant was on track for completion early September, and will become the city's largest entertainment venue.

But this is just the start, with plans now finalised for another multi-million dollar expansion and construction due to start early 2018.

Once complete, Korte's will boast 35 additional rooms (total of 90 rooms), a massive pool with swim-up bar, mini golf, a 200-seat lakehouse function centre with roof-top bar, day spa and park area with barbecue.

"Completing the master plan we will be able to provide accommodation for all and any potential customers let it be budget through to luxury and honeymooners,” he said.

"Our boutique resort will always be family focused; specialising on weddings, conferences and large bookings.

"Obviously the other benefit will be for locals being able to go on a holiday and escape reality without getting on a plane.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The family had hoped to have the extension complete by Beef Week 2018, but realistically forecast a six to seven month build. Mr Korte said once the function centre and restaurant was operating, they expected staff to double to about 60.

"The project is going great, we're still opening early September at this stage if there are no setbacks,” Mr Korte said.

"The inquiry for it has been amazing. People are locking in weddings for the end of this year and next year, there's really positive feedback.”

Mr Korte also suggested some big-name bands from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne were eager to perform towards the end of this year and start of next.

The Rockhampton local is keen to put the city on southerners' radars, and believes his family's local investment will provide a flow-on benefit to surrounding business.