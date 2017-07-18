27°
News

Rocky resort reveals $10 million expansion plan

Amber Hooker
| 18th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 400 seat function venue.
Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 400 seat function venue. Chris Ison ROK210617ckortes3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LAKEHOUSE, swim-up bar, day spa and mini-golf course are all part of a Rockhampton family's $10 million plan to create a boutique resort.

The next stage of the Korte's Resort Master Plan will transform 3.81ha of their Parkhurst site to take the total investment up to $30 million.

Operations manager Brad Korte said their $4 million, 500-capacity function centre and state-of-the-art restaurant was on track for completion early September, and will become the city's largest entertainment venue.

But this is just the start, with plans now finalised for another multi-million dollar expansion and construction due to start early 2018.

Once complete, Korte's will boast 35 additional rooms (total of 90 rooms), a massive pool with swim-up bar, mini golf, a 200-seat lakehouse function centre with roof-top bar, day spa and park area with barbecue.

"Completing the master plan we will be able to provide accommodation for all and any potential customers let it be budget through to luxury and honeymooners,” he said.

"Our boutique resort will always be family focused; specialising on weddings, conferences and large bookings.

"Obviously the other benefit will be for locals being able to go on a holiday and escape reality without getting on a plane.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The family had hoped to have the extension complete by Beef Week 2018, but realistically forecast a six to seven month build. Mr Korte said once the function centre and restaurant was operating, they expected staff to double to about 60.

"The project is going great, we're still opening early September at this stage if there are no setbacks,” Mr Korte said.

"The inquiry for it has been amazing. People are locking in weddings for the end of this year and next year, there's really positive feedback.”

Mr Korte also suggested some big-name bands from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne were eager to perform towards the end of this year and start of next.

The Rockhampton local is keen to put the city on southerners' radars, and believes his family's local investment will provide a flow-on benefit to surrounding business.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Accused Rocky murderer: 'I hope the dog dies'

Accused Rocky murderer: 'I hope the dog dies'

AMANDA Stewart arrived at work 10 minutes early one fateful day to see George Swadling run out of Oznam House, clutching his stomach and screaming.

Rocky setting its sights on becoming a foodie capital

BUY LOCAL: Organic farm owner Ross O'Reilly and farm manager Sean Clarke know savvy consumers are seeking locally grown produce.

There is growing consumer movement to buy fresh and local

Forget Bundy, get me a glass of this Capricorn Rum

Warren Brewer at the Saleyards Hotel which is still being fitted out before reopening in the near future.

First taste of new home-grown liquors

Two families with one love for fresh local produce

LOCAL BUYERS: Jan and Ray Houseman encourage others to support their local farmers.

Fresh is best and there's nothing better than supporting your local

Local Partners

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

"I think at times it will be a little bit close to home, but it's a story that needs to be told.”

LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Experts speaking at community flood levee forum allay his concerns

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

You Won&#39;t Find Better Value for Money

91 Bawden Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

Welcome to this immaculately presented home providing luxurious spacious living. This home has had all the work completed ready for you to move in. If you want...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $280,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $229,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

Over Half an Acre with Views!

23 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives ... $195,000

This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives the perfect opportunity to build your dream home taking in all the views! Owner is keen...

ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRY -2023 M2

19 Hempenstall Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which ... $230,000

This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which conveniently is the closest industrial area to town on the North Side of Rockhampton...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!