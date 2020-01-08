Rocky restaurant dishes up fundraising lunch to help bushfire victims

KIND GESTURE: TruFusion's owner Amit Rana is calling on the local community to come along to his special fundraising lunch to support the victims of Australia's bushfire disaster.

A CHANCE meeting with a bushfire victim living out of his car at Kershaw Gardens was the trigger for Rockhampton businessman Amit Rana to step up and organise his own fundraising event to support charities helping those affected by Australia’s fires.

“This genuine Aussie bloke who was very friendly and caring towards our children, was living in his car and had no where to go,” Mr Rana said.

“Next day my wife went with my children with dinner for him, but he was gone then.

“That night I felt that I should do something and use my skills and venue to raise awareness and some funds for the cause for the people who have been directly affected by this fire.”

The owner of popular restaurant TruFusion Indian Bar & Grill resolved to host a special fundraising lunch for the Rockhampton community where for $30, guests would be provided a range of meal choices with all profits donated to a range of deserving bushfire charities.

Since announcing his plan on social media, Mr Rana said he had received a “very positive response” which he hoped would be supported by the community and emulated by other local businesses wishing to play their part.

POPULAR ESTABLISHMENT: Since opening in July 2018, TruFusion Indian Bar & Grill has risen in prominence to be recognised by TripAdvisor as Rockhampton's #1 restaurant.

“I know it’s been tough for everyone directly or indirectly without rain and then this horrific bush fire,” he said.

“When farmers who are the strong pillars of our nation suffer then it does affects everyone including the local community and small businesses.”

He said the terrible drought and bushfires were taking a toll on small businesses like his own.

“Our fresh meat and groceries cost has doubled in the past few months and our prices are still the same so we bear the loss rather than passing those to our customers,” he said.

The special lunch runs 11am to 2pm this Saturday.

Please call on 4921 2990 to book.

TruFusion is located at 137 East St, Rockhampton.