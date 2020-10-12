Rocky retail business bounces back after ‘dreadful’ month

WITH RECORD cattle prices marked and the grass not so brown anymore, Central Queensland businesses are reaping the benefits.

Owner of Stockmen’s Corner and Saddleworld in Rockhampton, Graeme Salmond, said there had been a really “good vibe” around town in the past eight weeks.

“Business is going really well at the moment,” he said.

“I think people are supporting local, buying local, people aren’t going away.”

Mr Salmond has been in the country retail business game for 12 years and said April was the worst month he had ever had.

While he has seen floods, cyclones and droughts, COVID-19 hit the hardest.

“It (COVID) was a totally different thing, we have been through floods in 2012 when we were closed for two weeks, so that did knock us around but it did bounce back straight,” he said.

“But this, when it hit late March, people just stopped going places, so they didn’t come out, they didn’t spend any money, everyone was scared.”

Sales have picked up in the past few weeks with customers coming from as west as Longreach, from Gladstone and Bundaberg way to the south and even from as far north as Mackay.

Popular products have been boots, jeans and hats.

“There is a confidence around, it’s still very dry but people are looking to the future, they have had some good sales at the CQLX, the averages are still pretty high,” Mr Salmond said.

“There’s hasn’t been a lot of horse events, they are starting up again but people are still focusing on working on their horses at home so they are still buying gear.

“I think people are just trying to make the best of it.”

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Mr Salmond is feeling confident.

”It’s normally a quiet time leading up to Christmas but we haven’t seen a sign of that so I have a positive outlook for the rest of 2020,” he said.

