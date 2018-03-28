Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

PHONE FRUSTRATION: Doawain Dike lost his phone line when he switched to NBN.

PHONE FRUSTRATION: Doawain Dike lost his phone line when he switched to NBN. Chris Ison ROK280318cnbn1

AFTER reading the horror stories about people transitioning to the NBN, retiree Doawain Dike was reluctant to make the switch.

Mr Dike's worst fears were realised when he picked up his phone on Monday to discover he had no dial tone.

This is grief he didn't need after an accident forced his retirement, with titanium screws inserted into his back and morphine required twice daily for pain relief.

Park Avenue residents Mr Dike, 66, and his wife Wanda had done everything right after they received the letter advising them of the imminent switch to the NBN.

Workers install a NBN cabinet at Agnes Street during the roll out in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK061115anbn1

They ordered and successfully installed a new modem on March 19 and thinking they were hooked up to the NBN network, were able to make and receive phone calls and had full access to the internet.

"Then on Monday, March 26, to our surprise we noticed we had no dial tone on our phone, the phone was completely 'dead',” Mr Dike said.

"Fortunately we have access to a mobile phone so we immediately phoned the NBN section at Telstra and were immediately subjected to the same old 'B.S', and to make matters worse the representative we spoke to was very difficult to understand, I have no idea where he was from but it wasn't Australia.”

To add insult to injury, the next day they received an email stating that we were now connected to the NBN network.

Harry Bruce Cartoon nbn rollout contributed

"So then I phoned them and they told me they would definitely have everything sorted out by midday yesterday (Tuesday) and that's long gone,” he said.

"They told me they had a ticket for me and that they were onto it and to give them time to work it out and I've heard nothing back from them.”

Yesterday Mr Dike phoned Telstra to take up the emailed offer from the Head of Consumer Service and Contact Centres email when he ordered the product.

It read: "Thank you for choosing Telstra if you require any assistance or experience any problems please contact me immediately.”

"I thought this is good, there's a girl that's on the ball, she knows her job, so I tried calling her and they said she's not taking any calls and I said 'what do you mean she's not taking any calls?',” Mr Dike said.

NBN ROLLOUT: A worker rolls out fibre optic cable for the NBN. Rob Wright

"They said that's a generic email that goes out automatically and I said 'but it had her name and job description on it, that doesn't sound generic to me'.”

"They don't seem to have the foggiest idea how to fix it because it's been going on since Monday, I've spoken to them a few times and they keep fobbing me off saying they have a technician looking into it.”

Mr Dike was convince if was any other company, there'd be a class action law suit launched by now.

"They haven't done their homework,” he said.

"I would have thought before they told everybody to switch over they would have had everything in place, crossed all their Ts and dotted all their Is, made sure that the transition was going to be smooth and not everybody having all these problems.”

After The Morning Bulletin brought Mr Dike's problem to the attention of Telstra, NBNco and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, it was action stations to fix the problem.

SPEEDY RESOLUTION: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was on the ball today sorting out Doawain Dike's NBN roll-out problem. Leighton Smith

Mr Dike advised us that he was contacted by Ms Landry's office and shortly after by a "highly competent” Telstra technician who worked with him over the phone worked to reconfigure the phone line and modem to get it working again.

He was delighted and appreciate of the speedy response after speaking out, summing it up with the old saying, "It's the squeaky door that gets the most attention”.

Phoebe Fenton and Doawain Dike at the ANZAC parade in 2016. Allan Reinikka ROK250416aANZAC6

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said Mr Dike's services were transitioned to the NBN on the March 19 and they made a number of attempts to contact him to check it was working.

"We were able to get in contact with him today and were able to troubleshoot his modem installation, which restored his services,” Ms Cliffe said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience.”