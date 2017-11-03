Rocky revisits their childhood at Play School exhibition

FAMILIAR FACE: Humpty Dumpty pops into Rockhampton for the Art Gallery's Happy Birthday Play School: Celebrating 50 years exhibition.

THERE was a bear in there and a chair as well.

Childhood memories flooded back to CQ families yesterday at the Happy Birthday Play School: Celebrating 50 years exhibition.

Rockhampton Art Gallery was decked out in Play School toys, iconic props and video of past programs of the show.

Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima made special appearances, not to forget the Rocket Clock, Flower Clock and the famous Play School windows.

Play School Big Ted. Allan Reinikka ROK031117aplaysch

Children showed their creative side with craft activities inspired by the hit Aussie television show.

Rockhampton Regional Council chair of communities Rose Swadling said the exhibition was a great opportunity for young kids to discover the older eras of Play School.

"It embraces in our memories the 50 years of how we have travelled as a community, the adaptability and the education was still very much significant in the minds of parents and teachers,” she said.

Cr Swadling said she was one of the thousands of parents who had fond memories of watching Play School with their children.

"The most exciting part for me is how much of a significant role the show played in my children's' lives in their early years,” she said.

Cr Swadling shared one of her fondest memories when she and her family moved to the country and did not have power.

Her children adored Play School so Cr Swadling would drive her Mini Minor around the paddock to charge the battery to ensure they could watch the show.

Rose said her children have those early memories and share them with their kids.

Rockhampton Art Gallery director, Bianca Acimoivic and Cr Rose Swadling. Allan Reinikka ROK031117aplaysch

"It does significantly highlight why it is important for children to have those memories of learning,” she said.

Cr Swadling said Play School could not be more relevant to children and families in today's society because of the importance of early learning.

"We have got all of this multimedia technology but for children to see hands-on play, it is very important and being involved,” Cr Swadling said.

The first episode of Play School aired in Australia on July 18, 1966.

It is the country's longest-running children's program and the second-longest running show across the world.

Many famous faces have presented Play School which include Noni Hazlehurst, Don Spencer and Benita Collings.

In 2006, the iconic show was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame.

Play School currently appears on ABC Kids and reaches an impressive one million viewers each week.