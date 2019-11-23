Rocky rider in race for first Oceania Championship

ON TRACK: Rockhampton's Zane Keleher is one of 16 Australian and international riders who will compete in the inaugural FIM Oceania Speedway Championship this weekend. Picture: JUDY MACKAY

SPEEDWAY SOLOS: Zane Keleher will line up in a star-studded field in the inaugural FIM Oceania Speedway Championship this weekend.

The Rockhampton rider is among nine Australians and seven internationals who will race for a share of $15,000 prize money at Gillman Speedway in South Australia tonight.

Keleher is excited about competing against some of the sport’s best, including 2018 Australian champion Rohan Tungate and current British champion Charles Wright.

“It’s pretty cool to be involved in something like this,” he said.

“It’s the first one they’ve ever held so everyone will be going pretty hard to try to get their name on the winner’s board.”

Keleher comes into the event in good form after coming second in the Victorian state title earlier this month, which also extended his international opportunities for another two years.

He has relocated to Mildura to take advantage of more regular competition.

“At the moment, I couldn’t be in a better place because there’s so much going on down here,” he said.

“I’m racing every weekend and practising every Wednesday night.”

Keleher said given the high calibre of riders on Saturday, everyone was a chance to be crowned the Oceania champion.

The 16 riders will compete over 20 heats. The top eight will go to the semi-finals, with the top two from each semi advancing to the final.

Keleher said the plan was to race smart, not make any mistakes and not do anything silly.

“It’s such a good line-up, it’s going to be really tough,” he said.

“I’ve ridden Gillman a few times before. It suits my riding style and it’s similar to the tracks in Queensland so I’m looking for a good result.”