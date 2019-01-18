Menu
SOLID PERFORMANCE: Rockhampton's Zane Keleher scored points in all five rounds of his first Australian championship.
Motor Sports

Rocky rider mixes it with the best in championship race

Pam McKay
by
19th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
SPEEDWAY SOLOS: Zane Keleher is taking plenty of positives out of his first tilt at the Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship.

Despite a run of bad luck, the Rockhampton rider managed to score points in all five rounds to finish 14th overall in a class field that included former world and current and past Australian champions.

Keleher said the highlight of the championship was his round-four heat win in Albury.

"Overall I finished in 14th place and I managed to score a total of 17 points, which is still quite good considering most riders in their first season in the nationals fail to score any points,” the 25-year-old said.

"I am very proud to have recorded some fantastic results in such a high-calibre championship.”

Rockhampton 500cc Solo rider Zane Keleher has returned from competing in the Australian Championship.
As the only domestic-based rider to be seeded into the event, Keleher knew it would be tough - and that was certainly the case.

"The intensity and the speed of the other guys was incredible and every race was a hard race,” he said.

"I'm not used to that kind of level but it was a great experience and it's one I want to keep continuing in years to come.

"Although I had some bad luck with an engine failure, broken chain, tape exclusion and an ignition failure, when I look back at everything I did overall I'm pretty happy and looking forward to next year.”

Keleher is hoping he did enough to impress overseas team managers and selectors and he could soon be making his international debut.

"Hopefully I get a call to go overseas,” he said.

"I'd say I've proven myself and I can beat these guys and now I'm ready to take them on again and take it to the next level.”

