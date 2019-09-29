Rocky rider scores class win in first shot at Enduro-X

Aaron Hutton came first in the expert class in his first outing at the Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

MOTOR SPORTS: Aaron Hutton tasted victory in his first Enduro-X.

The Rockhampton rider was one of about 40 who took on the 2019 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

Australian pro riders Josh Green and Fraser Higlett also joined the field for an action-packed day of racing at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's annual event.

Hutton won a keenly contested expert class and came in fourth in the pro class behind Green, Higlett and Adam Giles.

The 28-year-old said the event was a lot harder than he expected.

"I've never, ever tackled any of these obstacles," he said during a break in racing.

"I come from a motocross background so that's half of the track and that's the easy part.

"In motocross you carry a lot more momentum. You can get away with being reasonably good with your controls.

"With this stuff you have to slow down so much more and it's so much more technical."

Hutton said while it was incredibly challenging, it was a lot of fun and the atmosphere was great.

Fraser Higlett.

"It's anyone's race; one little mistake and you can lose 30 seconds," he said.

"My first race that happened, I led from the start and I made a few mistakes and dropped to fourth place.

"My second race, the same thing. I had a big lead and made a few mistakes and dropped back to third. Then the other guys made mistakes so I made my way back to the front."

Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club president Paul Warr said despite entry numbers being down on previous years, the event was still a great spectacle.

Josh Green.

"Work commitments and other riding commitments kept some riders away but the ones who were there put on a show," he said.

"It was a good weekend. Everyone enjoyed themselves, we got some really good feedback from the riders and there were no injuries which is always a good thing."

RESULTS

Pro: Josh Green 1, Fraser Higlett 2, Adam Giles 3

Expert: Aaron Hutton 1, Jaymie Warr 2, Mitchell Dark 3

Clubman: Brett Donaldson 1, Kane Tougher 2, Tim England 3

Ladies: Ebony Nielsen 2, Ellyse O'Connor 2, Zoe Boccari 3

Veterans: Steven Jones 1, Luke Ross 2, Brett Donaldson 3

Junior lites: Zac Perry 1, Mathew Groves 2, Max Gadsby 3

Top 10 shootout: Josh Green 1, Fraser Higlett 2, Mitchell Dark 3

Female shootout: Ebony Nielsen 1, Ellyse O'Connor 2, Zoe Boccari 3