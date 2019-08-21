Rocky riders crowned King, Queen of the Hill

RIDING HIGH: Rockhampton's Cody White was crowned King of the Hill after winning both legs of the enduro double at the weekend.

RIDING HIGH: Rockhampton's Cody White was crowned King of the Hill after winning both legs of the enduro double at the weekend. Meg Bolton

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Cody White and Ellyse O'Connor were crowned the inaugural King and Queen of the Hill after a successful enduro double header at the weekend.

The Rockhampton duo were among strong fields that contested the final two rounds of the CQ Enduro Series at Gladstone on Saturday and Rockhampton on Sunday.

White dominated the elite men's category, winning both events.

O'Connor took out the elite women after finishing second in Gladstone and first in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said it was a great weekend of racing.

"Across both venues there were 100 riders - 47 in Gladstone and 53 in Rockhampton,” he said.

"The double header was really well received. The riders are keen to see it happen again and we're keen to make it happen again.

"It's a great format. It takes people out of their comfort zone racing away and they get to compete on different trails.

Rockhampton's Zane Keleher takes on the First Turkey trails during the fourth and final round of the CQ Enduro Series on Sunday. Meg Bolton

"It was a real physical battle for some riders to back up. A lot of people didn't realise how hard back-to-back racing can be.”

Witten said White was impressive again at the weekend, beating Daniel Thomasson in both events.

He said the elite women was shaping as a classic battle after Kristy-Lee White edged O'Connor in Gladstone but she was unable to complete the Rockhampton leg because of mechanical issues.

The local race season will wrap up with the final round of the CQ Cross Country Series at First Turkey on Saturday, September 21.

ROUND 3 RESULTS (GLADSTONE)

Elite men: Cody White 1, Daniel Thomasson 2, Levi Turner 3

Elite women: Kristy-Lee White 1, Ellyse O'Connor 2

Sport women: Briony Beales 1, Tash Austin 2, Alice Lovell 3

Junior: Ethan Grant 1, Harrison Becker 2, Heath Lambert 3

Masters: Hong Chun Tan 1, Leo Lim 2, Nathan Hughes 3

Novice: Stuart George 1, Steven Roduner 2, Oscar Stock 3

Sport men: Lachlan Davies 1, Conrad Gray 2, Shai Reynolds 3

ROUND 4 RESULTS (ROCKHAMPTON)