Rocky riders light up streets with Christmas spectacle

A COLOURFUL trail of spirited bike riders lit up Rockhampton streets in their efforts to share some holiday cheer.

More than 40 riders, decked out in Lycra and a kaleidoscope of colour, spun through 15km of the region's streets on Thursday night part of CQ Spin Sisters' creative idea.

Organiser of the women's cycling group, Robyn Johnson, has been involved in the group for more than four years saying it was a way to empower women cyclists and invite other keen riders to come along.

Christmas Lights Cyclists: Cyclist, Andrew McTaggart, shows off his awesome bike decked out in Christmas lights he rode through Rocky on Thursday night. Video thanks to James McTaggart.

"It's a fun, annual event we have been doing for the past five years,” she said.

"We created this idea and then shared it with other cycling groups in the region to come and join.”

Robyn said the group of riders met in the IGA carpark on Dean St and cycled through Norman Gardens to the delight of onlookers.

"Everyone had fun and lots of people in houses were very in the spirit of things,” she said.

"Some were even singing out 'Merry Christmas from their bedroom windows.”

Most riders wrap fairing lights around their tyre spurs and handlebars, but Robyn said some keen cyclists went to great extremes to get their bikes perfect.

"One of our riders, Andrew McTaggart, traditionally goes all out and puts hundreds of lights on,” she said.

"I don't know how he manages it all.”

Robyn said some riders even brought along a trailer and towed a Christmas tree behind them.

She said drivers were also very tolerant with the large group of riders and were also in high spirits.

"Lots of kids were coming out, we were getting a lot of attention,” she said.

Anyone could join CQ Spin Sisters Christmas cycling group and Robyn reminded people it costs nothing to ride.