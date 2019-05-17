Rocky riders on track for success at nationals

PEDAL POWER: Rockhampton's Anaya Whitehead will hit the track in the under-13 girls division at the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy National Championships in Shepparton next week.

PEDAL POWER: Rockhampton's Anaya Whitehead will hit the track in the under-13 girls division at the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy National Championships in Shepparton next week. CONTRIBUTED

BMX: Young gun Anaya Whitehead has her sights set on a finals appearance at the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy National Championships.

The 13-year-old is among a seven-strong contingent from the Rockhampton BMX Club heading to the five-day event, which starts on Monday at Shepparton, Victoria.

Her brother Logan will also be making the journey, keen to impress in the pro spectacular superclass men and men's elite divisions.

Chayse Ireland will compete in the under-13 boys. CONTRIBUTED

The other locals mixing it with the country's best are Chayse Ireland (under-13 boys), Seth Ireland (under-10 boys), Hudson Hood (under-12 boys), Sophie Casey (under-10 girls) and Lincoln Casey (sprocket under-6 boys).

Anaya, who has been racing since she was four, will compete in the under-13 girls division.

This will be her sixth nationals and she is determined to improve on her previous best finish of fourth.

She said while preparations had been quite relaxed, training had ramped up in the past two weeks.

Anaya nominates her seventh placed finish at the world championships as her career highlight, and said her next goal was to qualify for the 2020 world titles in Texas.