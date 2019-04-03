Rocky riders put skills learned into practice at Gladstone

VISIT: Connor Fields, Sean Dwight and Andy Hughes with some of the keen young riders.

VISIT: Connor Fields, Sean Dwight and Andy Hughes with some of the keen young riders. ROZ FINNEGAN

BMX: Rockhampton BMX Club members got to apply skills learned from some of the sport's best when they raced in Gladstone at the weekend.

A 34-strong contingent competed in the Harbour City BMX Club's March Madness event, with 12 of them finishing top 10 in their respective divisions.

Following that competition, Anaya Whitehead is sitting atop the ladder for the State Development Series in the 13 years' girls and Sophie Casey is third in the 10 years' girls. (The series winner is decided on points, with riders having to attend three events and the state championships to qualify.)

Whitehead, Chayse Ireland (13 boys) and Jade Davies (15 girls) all scored victory at the weekend.

American Connor Fields, the Rio Olympic gold medal winner, on track at Rockhampton. ROZ FINNEGAN

It's been an exciting few days for the club's youngsters, who last Thursday attended clinics run by Rio Olympic gold medallist Connor Fields, his coach Sean Dwight and leading Australian elite men's rider Andy Hughes.

Club coach and committee member Roz Finnegan said it was a coup to have people of that calibre visit the club.

Fields lives in Las Vegas but comes to Australia regularly to train with Dwight.

Riders are put through their paces in a gates session at the training clinic at the Rockhampton track. ROZ FINNEGAN

During this visit, he also trained and raced on Gladstone's new track and made the decision to visit Rockhampton to share his expertise.

Finnegan said it was great for everyone involved, adults included.

She said the visitors were keen to impress on the youngsters that they shouldn't be worried about the pressures of racing but just enjoying the sport and having fun.

"They were two sessions with about 40 kids in all and they all got to benefit from Connor, Sean and Andy's experience,” she said.

"When there were kids who needed some extra help, Connor would ride with them while Andy helped them get going.

"They all worked together to give the kids some great memories to take away.”