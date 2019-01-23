Rocky Ring road to give jobs to young Central Queenslanders

Blake Bridgeman is at the CQ Careers Expo to investigate a future in diesel fitting

Blake Bridgeman is at the CQ Careers Expo to investigate a future in diesel fitting Jann Houley

UP TO 80 apprenticeships could be up for grabs when construction of the Rockhampton ring road begins according to the Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Anthony Albanese.

At a town hall meeting in Yeppoon on Tuesday, Mr Albanese said the project, which promises around 800 jobs, will be done with a workforce comprised of 10 per cent apprentice labour.

"It's not just about what you build, It's about how you build it,” Mr Albanese said.

"So 10 per cent apprentices for example.

"Something like 80 apprentices will work on the Rockhampton ring road.”

Mr Albanese said the apprenticeships will be apart of Labor's procurement policy which will require potential contractors to employ local labour and source materials from local businesses, among other requirements.

"For anyone that gets a contract, they must show and demonstrate that they're employing local people, using local suppliers, and local materials,” he said.

The announcement follows a $800million commitment from opposition leader Bill Shorten to fund the Rockhampton ring road.

Blake Bridgman, a year 11 student from The Catholic College was scoping out his future career options at CQU's TAFE open day with his father.

He wanted to start a school-based apprenticeship to get a headstart on his dream career of becoming a diesel fitter and he would like to do so in Rocky.

Mr Brigman was glad to hear that Labor promised local apprenticeships as part of the ring road funding

"I wouldn't mind staying here in rocky but if there were better jobs and better pay elsewhere then I'd probably go for them.

Blake's farther and fellow fitter, Bryan, was also glad to hear the ring road project was promising more jobs for young Central Queenslanders.

He said he would love to see his son, who he has past many of his fitting wisdom onto, stay in Rocky for his apprenticeship.

"I'd like to see the young people get to do the apprenticeships rather than get people in from overseas to do the trade work,” he said.

"He will eventually make a diesel fitter.”

The commitment to the apprenticeships and the ring road will come as part of a Labor victory in the federal election, likely to be held in May.