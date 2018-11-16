Rocky rising star's mission to save client incomes

YOUNG LEADER: Dimitri Kondilis from Soundbridge Financial Services in Rockhampton reached the Top 10 Rising Stars among fellow young financial planners across the country.

YOUNG LEADER: Dimitri Kondilis from Soundbridge Financial Services in Rockhampton reached the Top 10 Rising Stars among fellow young financial planners across the country. Sean Fox

A PASSION for sport has motivated Rockhampton financial planner Dimitri Kondilis to fight for his clients' incomes.

Four years of making a difference has seen him be recognised by the Association of Financial Advisors.

Mr Kondilis reached the Top 10 Rising Stars among fellow professionals from across the country which were judged on the advice his clients received; and his passion on making a difference in the community - a massive feat for the Rocky man.

Coming from a small business background, Mr Kondilis knows the importance of community engagement and trust.

And the most powerful gift he has given his clients is self-belief.

Among giving traditional financial planning advice, Mr Kondilis has spread a positive message that amateur sportsmen and women do not have to give up the sport they love to prevent injury in the hope their income would not be affected from work.

So in an effort to remove any anxieties away from his clients and the community, Mr Kondilis has urged those of them who compete in sport (which range from tradesmen to office professionals) to consider advice on protecting their incomes.

"The cover the players get when they sign up is extremely limited,” Mr Kondilis said.

"The same goes to those who rely on their income protection under their super funds.

"It is very worrying that players are not aware of this.”

Mr Kondilis also works with local amateur sporting teams (between soccer, AFL, Touch Football and more) spreading awareness in which he has maintained a trusted name in the community.

The proactive financial planner was holidaying in the Greek Islands when he found out he'd been listed among the Top 10.

"You don't have to give up the sport you love to save your income,” Mr Kondilis said.

A leader within the region's amateur sporting arena, he has promoted a healthy lifestyle among his clients.

"I have given a fresh approach to serving my clients as there have been a lot of changes within the industry over the past 12 months,” Mr Kondilis said.

"Financial planning is not all about investments, although it's important to know where to put your money for the better, protecting what pays for your life is just as vital.”

Since his high school days, the rising star knew he wanted a career which focussed on people and helping others.

Having spent four of the past eight years associated with the finance sector studying for his university degree in financial planning at CQUniversity in Rockhampton, Mr Kondilis believes increased education standards is vital for the future of the financial planning as a trusted profession in Australia.

Mr Kondilis is entering his fifth year at local financial planning hub Soundbridge Financial Services and practices from Rockhampton and Moranbah.