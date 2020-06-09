Rocky River Festival 2020 future officially announced

ROCKHAMPTON River Festival has officially been cancelled for this year.

While it was first speculated it would be postponed, it has now been confirmed there will be no event this year and plans will begin for a bigger and better event in 2021.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Rockhampton River Festival due to COVID-19 restrictions and the impact this will have on delivering the event,” the announcement from Advance Rockhampton read.

“The River Festival team is now working on plans for the 2021 event to be held July 9 to 11 pending post COVID-19 restrictions.

“This event will be a community celebration of resilience and creativity showing support for the food, beverage and performing arts industries.

​”Further updates will be promoted on the Rockhampton River Festival website and Facebook page as planning for the 2021 event develops.”

The 2020 event was planned for July 24 -26 and given the COVID-19 restrictions, it would have been impossible to host the event.

The 2019 Rockhampton River Festival attracted more than 100,000 people over the three days.