Rocky River Run a rippa day out for great cause

THE sun was shining, the river was glistening and thousands of people turned out in force to sweat, cheer and celebrate being alive yesterday.

Rocky River Run organiser Darryl Lapworth said it was a fantastic day with 1,700 participants and close to 1,000 spectators cheering them on.

"It was absolutely fantastic, everyone was clapping, laughing, cheering, the smiles on people's faces were just insane," Mr Lapworth enthused.

"It was just a great family atmosphere, I never heard one complaint and I would have talked to hundreds of people today. They just raved about the new course," Mr Lapworth said.

He said the event was a real shot in the arm for the local economy with cafes and motels packed to the rafters to accommodate the surge of 600 visitors into the region from as far away as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Cairns and many western townships.

ON YOUR MARKS: Rocky River Run 2017 was a rousing success. Allan Reinikka ROK280517arun15

"That's a fantastic effort considering we had Cyclone Debbie and also the floods so we respect their decision to come along and make the effort."

Mr Lapworth said the 7 Rocky River Run was in its 10th year and had raised over $250,000 along the way.

He said they will know in the next couple of days if they will eclipse the $26,000 they raised last year.

"We support Ronald McDonald house and the prevention of youth suicide, primarily through 'R U Ok day' and any other little ones around the region that we think is a suitable cause, we'll get involved with," he said.

"What we're trying to do is raise awareness. There's a lot more we can do, so we've got to make sure we step up."

Mr Lapworth said we're putting too much pressure on the young people of today and sometimes kids need to be kids and enjoy themselves before they get into the workforce and adulthood.

The winners of half marathon Kira Walters and Louis Mcafee were both from Brisbane with Louis smashing 5 minutes off the race record.

Check the sports section tomorrow for the full race results.