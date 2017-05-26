Rocky River Run braces for 'best ever' event

Competitors take to the streets for the start of Rocky River Run event last year.

THIS year's 7 Rocky River Run will be just the beginning.

Not only will it be the biggest and boldest event of its kind, it will encompass ability to grow and flourish.

Its organisers envisage a scale similar to the Boston and New York marathons, perhaps not quite as large, but with the riverside course, the potential exists.

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth shares that vision and says this year's run will be "exciting”.

Darryl Lapworth at the Rocky River Run media launch. Chris Ison ROK260517crockyriverr

"The riverside is the best feature for sure. So this is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy the river and then go for a cup of coffee after,” Mr Lapworth said.

"We eventually want to make it like a Boston or NY run, without the scale but we will have the atmosphere.

"The streets of Rockhampton are great, waking up in the city with the lights shining on all these old buildings on this new course-way will be stunning. And those views and vision will go all across the state and country to really showcase out city.”

Road Closures

Sunday May 28 from 5am till 12pm.

Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Wandall from intersection of Lions Creek Road to Hall Street

Lion Creek Road, Wandal between Sir Raymond Huish Drive and Hall Street

Victoria Parade between North St and Fitzroy St

Quay St between Fitzroy and Stanley St

East St between Fitzroy and William St

Denham St between East and Quay St

William St between East and Quay St

Almost 100 people came to the region from various parts around the state last year. For the 2017 event, the numbers have skyrocketed.

"We had 74 people coming from outside of Rockhampton, now we have 700,” he said.

"It is fantastic. The online registrations are closing but that is only for timed events. You can register up to an hour before any event.

RACE SCHEDULE

6.15am: Channel 7 Half Marathon

7am: McDonald's 10km

8.30am: CTC Labour Hire 5km

8.45: Rockhampton Regional Council 2km

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Rockhampton has been through unsettling times of late and some people just don't have the funds. But we are looking up over 1,500 so we are very happy and excited.

"We encourage people to just enjoy it. We do have serious runners due to the serious prize money so just have fun and get active.”

Added to the thrill of the race is a deadly serious cause. The race supports a number of charities including the Ronald McDonald House.

"This is all about making sure the children of our community are taken care of,” he said.

"When I hear about two young kids who have taken their lives over the last few months it is a very sad indictment.

"At the end of the day we are lucky. We have our life, our health, jobs and family but if we are putting so much pressure on the young people of today that they are commiting suicide then we are doing somehting wrong.

"We need to step up to the mark as holders of the keys to their success and future.”