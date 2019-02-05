Rocky River Run brings the big names for another year

BE SURE to start training for this year's Rocky River Run as the council has opened registrations and some of Australia's running elite will be among the hundreds battling it out for the $10,000 cash prize.

The Rocky River Run will raise funds to address youth mental health issues and the prevention of youth suicide as well as support young families who need to travel to Brisbane for life-saving surgery and treatment that is not available in Central Queensland.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, along with sponsor partners and ambassadors, officially opened the event for another year with a cool new date set for the end of June.

"This event has really become a part of our community and we've taken it to heart,” Mrs Strelow said.

"We've shifted the date, which should make things a little bit cooler and that also means we won't clash with other great running festivals that happen up and down the east coast.

"The location on our stunning riverbank will see more people coming to Rockhampton as this event grows.

"We know (last year) our accommodation houses were full and our own community were out pounding the pavement and that's got to be a good positive thing.”

The Rocky River Run has enlisted the help of well-known ambassadors to help attract athletes to the event.

Tamsyn Lewis, a 17 times Australian championship winner, was among the ambassadors at the event's official opening.

Ms Lewis will be running in the event and is looking forward to pushing her comfort zone from the 400m to 800m races she is used to.

She said Rocky's heat and humidity will challenge athletes but she said these challenging conditions are exactly what brings athletes to events like the Rocky River Run.

"It's so different. As an elite athlete, you always look at where the event is and your preparation will be tailored to those conditions,” she said.

"Whenever you're in humidity, your whole preparation changes.

"It's these kind of conditions that attract runners for a way to push themselves and improve their running.”

Ms Lewis said out-of-towners will struggle but that meant Rocky runners will be in their element, but she warned locals to expect her on their heels.

"There will definitely be a home ground advantage for the Rocky runners,” she said.

"Personally, I love the humidity so I'm fine with it.”

Despite earning her crust from the fierce competition of the Commonwealth Games and other world-class events, Ms Lewis warned people not to push themselves and know their limits.

"It's a fun-run so if you're not feeling it, pull it back, get some fluids and listen to your body,” she said.

"It's meant to be fun and at the end of the day people are coming together as a community to raise money for charity.”

Early bird tickets for the 21km run are $50 a person.

Last year's record-breaking winner Reece Edwards crossed the line in the impressive time of 1h:07m:17s.