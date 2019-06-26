Rocky River Run is a family affair for Glenmore students

Dawn, Jemima, Ella, Anna Shaw, Griffen, Zackeriah, Blake and Ethan from Glenmore State School get ready for this weekend's River Run

ANNA Shaw has been coaching 32 students "plus extras” at Gracemere State School for the Rocky River Run this weekend.

The extras are parents and siblings, even grandparents, who will join the youngsters in raising money to prevent youth suicide.

Ethan's grandparents will keep pace as the group runs the 2km leg along the river in under 10 minutes.

The students have been practising with warm-up and sprints on the school oval on Wednesday afternoons for a month.

"I think it's important for them to be involved in something positive for the community and to feel part of a big team,” Mrs Shaw said.

"It's as much about the journey of getting there as the race itself.”

Mrs Shaw, the school's wellbeing officer, has run since she was a child in New Zealand.

She has run the Wellington Marathon, "lots and lots” of half-marathons, and worked as a personal trainer.

She and her husband, who is from Rockhampton, moved to the region after the Christchurch earthquakes.

"It's challenging to keep up the exercise here in summer,” she said.

"It takes a lot of effort to organise my normal running regime early in the morning or later in the evening to escape the heat.

"But this time of year is absolutely beautiful.”

Mrs Shaw has organised a 100km challenge, a duathlon, and Relay for Life events for school staff.

"The staff got to set a good role model, and get the children off social media and devices,” she said.