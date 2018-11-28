Rocky River Run set to change hands for future growth

RUNNING AHEAD: The Rocky River Run has grown into a major event for the region.

RUNNING AHEAD: The Rocky River Run has grown into a major event for the region. Allan Reinikka ROK270518arrr9

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is taking over one of Rockhampton's most popular events after the previous organisers said the event outgrew their ability to organise it.

The annual Rocky River Run has for the last three years been organised by CTC, who say they have grown the event as much as they can and it is now time to pass it on to the council who can continue to grow the event further.

General manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth says he has been privileged to organise the event and to see the region grow in that time.

"We now have hundreds of people coming in from outside of the Rockhampton region,” he said.

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth. Allan Reinikka ROK050117actc1

"From that we get a lot of economic value through the restaurants and the hotels.

"This is a big event for Rockhampton and we are very proud to have been a part of it.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow says the council is excited to take on the event, a decision made during its ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

"Council has continuously supported the Rocky River Run over the past 10 years and watched it grow from strength to strength every year,” she said.

Margaret Strelow tours Kershaw Gardens at it starts to take shape. Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw8

"Our Advance Rockhampton team has proven that they have an excellent track record of delivering some fantastic events to our region, especially of this size, and I have no doubt the next River Run will be of no exception.”

In the three years the CTC has been a part of the Rocky River Run, Mr Lapwoth says they has raised more than $80,000 for charity.

"We have supported a number of charities over that time,” he said,

"We have supported the Ronald McDonald House, R U OK? and a number of school initiatives along the way which has been really good to support local organisations as well as larger ones.”

After the council meeting, Mr Lapworth said he was hopeful they would be able to make it a premier event for the region and attract more interstate participants.

Rocky River Run 2018: 5k race start. Allan Reinikka ROK270518arrr34

"For a community organisation we are probably a very small organisation and we probably bat above our average,” he said.

"But we want to make sure it keeps growing every year, make sure the river front is used, and make sure people come along and enjoy Rockhampton for what it is.

"I think it is a really beautiful part of the world and the more that we can put into events like these, the more people will know about Rockhampton, the more people will come and it also brings future benefit to work, the economy and employment and those are the things that we are passionate about.”