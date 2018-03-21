Rocky riverbank playgrounds a hit, but what about prams?

HANGING OUT: Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground.

HARPER and Hunter's imaginations ran wild yesterday as the cousin duo, aged three, revelled in the Rockhampton riverbank's new playground.

Grandparents Karen and Gary Reynolds take the little ones to a different destination each week, and after they strolled the precinct on Saturday night, returned for a good look during the day.

Since the playgrounds opened, members of the public have raised concerns they are inaccessible by pram and wheelchair as both are surrounded by stairs.

Though this wasn't a concern for Karen and the kids, she did observe a couple carry their pram down the stairs.

But Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow assures the council is working to fix the problem.

"The missing ramp was identified as an issue a little while ago, and while we knew there wouldn't be one in time for the opening, we didn't want to delay letting everyone in to enjoy the other facilities, including the totally accessible water jets and waterfall," Cr Strelow said.

"A design for a new ramp is already finished and will be built shortly."

Karen said while all the talk and concept plans had painted a picture of the Riverside Precinct, she was blown away by the end result.

"It was lovely, they ran around and played and imagined what they were doing," she said of her grandchildren.

The family extended their day trip down to the Rod Laver Plaza by The Boathouse restaurant, where the kids watched on at the water jet play area.

"It is a credit to all those involved; you see these places and think we wish we had it, and now we have got it," Karen said.

"You can see where the money has been spent... people complain about where the money is going, but you can see."

Karen has set her sights to June, when the region's next big attraction is set to open: Kershaw Gardens.

"It's looking good, that will be the next spot for us."