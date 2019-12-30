Rocky riverfront fight lands man in jail for 12 months

Police were called to a fight outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay Street on December 6.

A MAN caught fighting ­outside Rockhampton’s ­Boathouse restaurant has been jailed.

Frank Benjamin Cowell found himself on the wrong side of the punch up and his luck did not change in court.

The 46-year-old and another man traded blows on ­December 6 with the ­altercation visible to members of the public and restaurant-goers at the time.

During the fight, Cowell took a punch to the head which caused him to fall ­backwards to the ground.

The men continued to shape up to each other until police arrived.

Cowell was placed under ­arrest but when the other man became uncooperative and started walking away from police, Cowell saw an ­opportunity.

He was told to remain ­sitting where he was, but ­instead he ran off.

A brief foot chase followed before police caught Cowell outside The Criterion Hotel.

In court on Friday, Cowell pleaded guilty to four charges including public nuisance and obstructing police.

His solicitor Samantha ­Legrady said alcohol had ­fuelled Cowell’s offending.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow took into account Cowell’s history, which ­included prison time for ­violence related offences, ­before sentencing him to 12 months’ jail. Cowell will be eligible for parole on February 28.