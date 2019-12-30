Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to a fight outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay Street on December 6.
Police were called to a fight outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay Street on December 6.
Crime

Rocky riverfront fight lands man in jail for 12 months

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught fighting ­outside Rockhampton’s ­Boathouse restaurant has been jailed.

Frank Benjamin Cowell found himself on the wrong side of the punch up and his luck did not change in court.

The 46-year-old and another man traded blows on ­December 6 with the ­altercation visible to members of the public and restaurant-goers at the time.

During the fight, Cowell took a punch to the head which caused him to fall ­backwards to the ground.

The men continued to shape up to each other until police arrived.

Cowell was placed under ­arrest but when the other man became uncooperative and started walking away from police, Cowell saw an ­opportunity.

He was told to remain ­sitting where he was, but ­instead he ran off.

A brief foot chase followed before police caught Cowell outside The Criterion Hotel.

In court on Friday, Cowell pleaded guilty to four charges including public nuisance and obstructing police.

His solicitor Samantha ­Legrady said alcohol had ­fuelled Cowell’s offending.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow took into account Cowell’s history, which ­included prison time for ­violence related offences, ­before sentencing him to 12 months’ jail. Cowell will be eligible for parole on February 28.

tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Start the new year right with these fun holiday activities

        premium_icon Start the new year right with these fun holiday activities

        News Check out the next batch of entertainment as one decade closes, and another one begins.

        Police chase wanted man through Rocky streets

        premium_icon Police chase wanted man through Rocky streets

        News Multiple police crews were on the scene during the chase.

        Gallery: Party people on the town across the city

        premium_icon Gallery: Party people on the town across the city

        News Check out our online gallery relive all of your weekend fun.

        Tide is high: Search for owner of washed-up pendant

        premium_icon Tide is high: Search for owner of washed-up pendant

        News Father and son discover piece of jewellery on local beach.