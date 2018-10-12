Rocky Riverside gains national architecture award

Rockhampton Riverside project's designers, Urbis have won the Award of Excellence for Parks and Open Space at the 2018 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards

ROCKHAMPTON'S Riverside has received national praise after being named as the winner of the 2018 AILA Landscape Architecture Awards in the Parks and Open Space category.

Riverside designers from Urbis were presented with the Landscape Architecture Award on Thursday night at the AILA National Conference on the Gold Coast.

Urbis also won the state award for the Riverside lighting in the WE-EF After Dark competition.

The Riverside is now a contender in the national award for the competition, with the winner to be announced on Saturday during the AILA President's closing address.

Rockhampton Regional Council Acting Mayor Councillor Cherie Rutherford said since Riverside's unveiling seven months ago, the city had been re-ignited.

"The design brief given to Urbis were just a few simple words - urban, playful, elegant, creative, sustainable and smart,” Cr Rutherford said.

"We placed our confidence in Glen Power and his design team to deliver something incredible for our community, and from the very first concept drawing, his vision captured and exceeded what we wanted to achieve in terms of both quality and design.

"The Riverside has delivered so much more than just a beautiful space to be admired for generations to come - it has restored pride in our city, it has encouraged new business and it has become a turning point for our city.”

Landscape architect and Director of Urbis, Glen Power, said the Riverside Redevelopment had been a career highlight and he was proud to see the project recognised.

"We were given the opportunity to create something so unique for the Rockhampton community and to really change the perspective of locals and visitors by unlocking the true potential of the city,” Mr Power said.

"The challenge, and possibly the most exciting part, was creating a sophisticated and contemporary design that was sympathetic to the heritage buildings. We had the bones of incredible architecture lining Quay Street one side and an almost blank canvas on the other.

"We understood that this was a once in a generation project for Rockhampton, and with the community and Council's input, every detail had a purpose behind it and gave consideration to the past, present and future.

"I'm extremely proud of what we, and all contractors, have been able to deliver. Seeing the community embrace the final masterpiece makes this a very rewarding experience.”