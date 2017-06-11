Rocky road rage woman's close jail call

A woman drove so dangerously across Rockhampton that she was almost sent to jail.

Katie Jayne Louise Madigan, a single mother of three, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 26 and was sentenced on June 2.

Magistrate Cameron Press read out some of the facts during sentencing, saying the dangerous driving involved stopping in the middle of an intersection, travelling behind a vehicle with lights on high beam and stopping in front of the victim's vehicle in the middle of the road.

He said it also involved driving on the opposite side of the road, twice - one leading to a motorist mounting a gutter to avoid impact.

"There was an appreciable period of time here,” Mr Press said.

"You just kept on driving in this reckless manner.

"It was indeed foolish activity. You completely allowed your emotion to control your thinking and your driving.”

Madigan's defence lawyer Charles Shepherd said no one was hurt in the course of this dangerous driving.

"She had driven her vehicle in an attempt to stop or scare another road user after a misunderstanding,” he said.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox agreed there was no actual contact with the other vehicle, but there was a risk to the public.

The court heard Madigan cooperated with police and had apologised to the victim.

Mr Press ordered Madigan to an 18-month probation period, fined her $1500, disqualified her from driving for 18 months and recorded a conviction. "If there had of been any contact with this other vehicle or any injury caused to the driver of the vehicle or any other person, you would have been serving a term of imprisonment,” he said.