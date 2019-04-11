Rocky Road Runners limber up for first event of year

RUNNERS UP: The Rockhampton Road Runners will hold their first event of the year at the city's Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

RUNNING: The Rockhampton Road Runners will hold their first event of the year at the city's Botanic Gardens this weekend.

The fun run/walk will be held at 7am on Sunday (starting near the playground), and offer 3km and 6km options.

RRR committee member Carolyn Overy said the event would give experienced runners an opportunity to test themselves and novices the chance to give running a go.

"The Rocky Road Runners is a great club to have in the community. It's very welcoming to everybody, regardless of age or ability,” she said.

An experienced runner, Overy has been part of RRR for six years and aims to attend three club runs a week.

She said the club offered a variety of events, including a trail run at Seeonee Park and the annual fundraising Pink Ribbon Run in October.

It also holds weekly workout runs on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, and a Saturday morning long run.

"There is something for everyone and the weekly runs are a great place for people to start their running journey,” Overy said.

For more information or to register for Sunday's fun run, go to the club's website or Facebook page.