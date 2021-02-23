Rocky road upgrade beefs up abattoir access

A multimillion-dollar road upgrade to power Rockhampton’s livestock industry is now operational.

The second stage of a $30 million Type 1 Road Train Access upgrade along of Rockhampton-Emu Park Road wrapped up this week.

The project, which supported 91 jobs, was designed to improve safety and capacity on the road to Rockhampton abattoirs.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said it was the first of many such upgrades expected to be completed in 2021, including the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication and $157 million Bruce Highway upgrade in the city’s north.

“That includes getting ready for a pipeline of future works along Rockhampton-Emu Park Road with $19 million locked in by the state government for overtaking lanes and improved safety on the key freight access,” she said.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said about 29 kilometres of the cattle haulage route would be upgraded to provide access for Type 1 Road Trains, with the upgrades spanning the Capricorn Highway, Bruce Highway, Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and the Rockhampton-Emu Park Road.

“This is a great project for our beef industry that includes a new bridge, wide centre lines and intersection upgrades, but also a new bike path for the local community,” she said.

State Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said investment in roads across Central Queensland would make freight and other industries more efficient.

“Building better roads doesn’t just benefit the community once they’re complete, they’re also supporting the construction industry, jobs, and our $5 billion economy at a time when we need jobs the most,” Mr O’Rourke said.

The project was jointly funded with the Federal Government committing $20 million and the State Government committing $10 million.