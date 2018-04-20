Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADING ROLE: Leon Christensen was one of the Rockets' best in their trial game against Gladstone on Wednesday.
LEADING ROLE: Leon Christensen was one of the Rockets' best in their trial game against Gladstone on Wednesday. Chris Ison ROK290417crockets5
Sport

Rocky Rockets beaten in hard-fought game against Power

Pam McKay
by
20th Apr 2018 2:52 PM

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy will be looking for more improvement from the McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets when they take on Gladstone in their final pre-season hit-out tonight.

The Rockets were beaten 106-101 in a hard-fought contest between the two teams at Hegvold Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tweedy said his team put in a better showing in the second half after conceding too many points in the first two quarters.

"We showed in the second half we were pretty solid. In the first half defensively we gave up too many points. They scored 58 points which is not acceptable,” he said.

"Again our size is an issue; we're not rebounding the ball well enough so we have to fix that problem.”

American import Malcolm Bernard led the scoring for the Rockets with 35 points, and Tweedy hailed the performance of Leon Christensen who finished with 19 points.

Tweedy said he would welcome the arrival on Monday of skipper James Mitchell, who has been playing in England.

"He will have a big effect on our program, and I'm keen to get him into some training before our opening game against Logan.

"He's one of these players we call the 'glue guys' - they help put players together and that's probably what we're missing right now.”

Today's game starts at 7.30pm at Gladstone's Kev Broome Stadium and Tweedy said it would provide a good test for the Rockets.

"Gladstone is a team that will be competitive in the league so we will know where we are at after playing them on their home floor,” he said.

hegvold stadium port city power qbl rockhampton rockets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Tributes flow for Yeppoon pilot found in wreckage

    BREAKING: Tributes flow for Yeppoon pilot found in wreckage

    News UPDATE: Tim Pettitt was travelling to Yeppoon before disaster struck

    GALLERY: Stunning coast home beyond compare under the hammer

    GALLERY: Stunning coast home beyond compare under the hammer

    Property Expansive, modern designed home is set on three glass wrapped levels

    UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree

    UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree

    News THREE children are stable while a woman in her 20s is serious

    Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food

    premium_icon Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food

    Food & Entertainment CQ Food Excellence awards held with winners from 26 entries.

    Local Partners