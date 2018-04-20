Rocky Rockets beaten in hard-fought game against Power

LEADING ROLE: Leon Christensen was one of the Rockets' best in their trial game against Gladstone on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy will be looking for more improvement from the McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets when they take on Gladstone in their final pre-season hit-out tonight.

The Rockets were beaten 106-101 in a hard-fought contest between the two teams at Hegvold Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tweedy said his team put in a better showing in the second half after conceding too many points in the first two quarters.

"We showed in the second half we were pretty solid. In the first half defensively we gave up too many points. They scored 58 points which is not acceptable,” he said.

"Again our size is an issue; we're not rebounding the ball well enough so we have to fix that problem.”

American import Malcolm Bernard led the scoring for the Rockets with 35 points, and Tweedy hailed the performance of Leon Christensen who finished with 19 points.

Tweedy said he would welcome the arrival on Monday of skipper James Mitchell, who has been playing in England.

"He will have a big effect on our program, and I'm keen to get him into some training before our opening game against Logan.

"He's one of these players we call the 'glue guys' - they help put players together and that's probably what we're missing right now.”

Today's game starts at 7.30pm at Gladstone's Kev Broome Stadium and Tweedy said it would provide a good test for the Rockets.

"Gladstone is a team that will be competitive in the league so we will know where we are at after playing them on their home floor,” he said.