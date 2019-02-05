Rocky Roller Derby ramps up with new program for beginners

ROLLER DERBY: Rocky Roller Derby is rolling into a fresh new season and is eager to bring more members into the growing club.

The club held its first AGM of the year on Monday night and will officially start training today.

Head coach Jasmine BoydPratt said the club will also be holding two new-starter intake days on Monday and Wednesday next year.

"We're hoping to get more people involved,” she said.

"At the moment we've got roughly 20 members. The more the better.

"The community is growing and becoming more inclusive and people are wanting to have a go.”

Despite the sport being predominately made up of female skaters in the past, the sport has expanded to include men.

"We're chasing men as well as women and already have two men on the team,” she said.

"We want to get more guys involved because there's a whole mix gender league as well.

"Tournaments usually only run women but more and more leagues are opening up to men.

"Every tournament has a couple of mixed bouts.”

ROLLER DERBY ROCKERS: Grace 'Slamma' Clement and Jasmine 'Fury Floss' BoydPratt Jann Houley

BoydPratt said she hopes to create a local junior league in the future if numbers pick up.

Rocky Roller Derby will compete in a mixed gender scrim tournament in March at Gladstone, with teams made up of players from around the country.

"It's a good learning experience and a big sharing of knowledge,” BoydPratt said.

"It's all mixed levels like A grade and C grade and new skaters playing on one team together and you learn from each other and it empowers a sense of community.

"This year we're also running a learn to skate program so if people have never even seen skates before, we can teach them from there.

"This year we're try to cater to those with no idea and teach them.”

BoydPratt said the club is also encouraging new members with no interest in skating to sign on and become part of the inclusive community.

"There are so many roles for those who don't want to skate but want to be involved,” she said.

"They can come and support their friends and local teams.

"Come give it a go. It's a great way to keep fit and have fun.”

Sign up:

When: Monday January 11 and Wednesday January 13. 6-8pm.

Where: YWCA, 125 Robinson St, Rockhampton.