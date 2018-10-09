Rocky rolls Redlands to bring home President's Cup

PROUD RESULT: Rockhampton won the President's Cup at the Queensland under-19 men's softball championships in Noosa.

PROUD RESULT: Rockhampton won the President's Cup at the Queensland under-19 men's softball championships in Noosa. CONTRIBUTED

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton has won the President's Cup at the Queensland under-19 men's softball championships.

The talented outfit claimed the trophy and fourth place with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Redlands on Sunday afternoon at Noosa.

It was a dramatic turnaround for the team, which finished last at the 2017 championships.

Coach Joe Holt could not have been prouder of the team's performance.

"I was really pleased with how they came together and played so well and the way they conducted themselves and represented Rockhampton,” he said.

Three team members - Jeremy Waters and Mackay duo Heinrich Ackerman and Riley James - were rewarded with Queensland selection and will compete at the nationals in Sydney in January.

Rockhampton's Moriah Cooke has returned a state champion after she played with Far North Queensland which was unbeaten at the state under-19 women's titles in Cairns.

Fellow Rocky reps Tiarna Wright, Makayla Bell and Marita Abell were part of the combined Ipswich/Logan City/Rockhampton side which battled hard but failed to register a win at the three-day carnival.

The Rockhampton men's side got off to a perfect start, winning its three games on the opening day of the titles.

Holt said their commanding 16-1 win in their first game over Hervey Bay/Redcliffe, who had earlier beaten championship favourites Redlands, set the tone for their campaign.

"Everyone was looking over their shoulder and taking notice of Rocky instead of Redlands,” he said.

"We got three from three on the Friday, had one win, one draw and one loss on the Saturday and then a win and a loss and the win over Redlands in the President's Cup on the Sunday.”

Holt paid special tribute to Waters, the team's skipper who was part of the world championship-winning Australian Junior Steelers this year.

"The leadership that he brings just makes my job so much easier,” he said.

"He's an outstanding young man and the other boys look up to him because of what he's achieved.

"He's only 18 but he's already a legend in the game.”