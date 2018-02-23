Rocky rugby fan's once-in-a-lifetime experience

FOOTY TIPS: Managing Director of Finlayson and McKenzie funeral directors gives his footy tips for the upcoming NRL season.

GRANT Perry has been a passionate footy fan for about 45 years.

The managing director of Finlayson and McKenzie funeral directors in Rockhampton lived a once-in-a-lifetime experience last year after he won The Morning Bulletin's footy tipping competition.

His winning prize was a two-ticket pass to the NRL Grand Final in Sydney between the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys, a trip he described as "fantastic”.

Mr Perry, a keen Brisbane Broncos fan, said he loved footy tipping.

He has tipped the Cronulla Sharks to win this year's NRL Grand Final, saying they "have a lot going for them”

He described last year's tipping comp like a classic game, with the result going down to the wire.

"We were up the top the whole time then close to the end we fell behind, (but) we then we got back in front,” Mr Perry said.

"It was a nail-biting thing...very exciting.

"You're keeping your fingers crossed, you're watching the footy, and you're hoping they win (the teams you've chosen).”

Mr Perry attended the grand final with his colleague, Sandi Wood's son, Darren.

He encouraged everyone to enter this year's competition.

"Everything was organised, the people we went down with from Rocky were great, and The Morning Bulletin looked after us,” Mr Perry said.

"The football itself was great, the atmosphere at the footy, and before we went there, we went on a boat cruise with some of the star players of the past and from The Footy Show.

"We cruised down Darling Harbour, under the Sydney Harbour Bridge and past the Sydney Opera House.”

Mr Perry explained why he decided to enter the competition.

"We just thought it would be good for advertising for our company, and the excitement of being in a footy tipping competition,” he said.

"We tried it and it worked out, it keeps everyone talking.”

If you are a business and you want to get involved in this year's competition, email peter.lynch@capnews.com.au.