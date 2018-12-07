Rocky Rugby League president responds to Gladstone team snub

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite backlash from Gladstone league clubs, Rockhampton is holding firm on its decision not to include the neighbouring city in next year's Rockhampton Rugby League competition.

All four Gladstone women teams, Calliope Roosters and Gladstone Valleys were named to be excluded from next season.

"The cost of playing league had a big bearing and the insurance is going up every year,” Rockhampton Rugby League president Mick Johns said.

"It costs over $3000 to insure one side and it's just a lot of outlay.”

Johns made a point that both competitions will be strong and that the final decision was difficult.

"Of course I still would have liked the Gladstone teams to be in it, but it was what the Rockhampton clubs wanted,” he said.

"It wasn't like it was a 60-second decision and it was always going to disappoint people.

"I understand where they are coming from, but we have always supported Gladstone and they have supported us.”

Tannum Seagulls president Prue Hair expressed her disappointment about the decision and said the development of Gladstone's female players would now be suppressed.

"Queensland Rugby League are going to do a Queensland development training course and two of our women have been picked in that - Krystal Sulter and Vassa Hunter,” she said.

Wallaby's Savannah Pratten, sister of Jillaroos star Chelsea Baker, joins Sulter and Hunter in the Queensland Women's Development Camp.

"If they're going to continue and stake their claim to play in the Queensland representative team, they need to be in the strongest competition we have in Central Queensland,” Hair said.

"That strongest competition was between us and Rockhampton combined.

"That was honestly one of the best competitions in Queensland for women.

"It just disappoints us that they don't want their comp to be as strong as what it can be.”