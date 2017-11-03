News

Rocky rugby star to lead Qld Country in NRC semi

Duncan Paia'aua will captain Queensland Country in this weekend's NRC semi-final.
Duncan Paia'aua will captain Queensland Country in this weekend's NRC semi-final. QRU Media/Brendan Hertel
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton's Duncan Paia'aua has returned from his two-week stint with the Wallabies ready to lead Queensland Country in its maiden National Rugby Championship semi-final appearance on Sunday.

The 22-year-old said it was exciting that Queensland Country had finally cracked the finals and credited coach Brad Thorn with instilling a winning mentality in the team.

"It's an awesome feeling,” Paia'aua said.

"Obviously in past years we weren't even in contention for finals - I think the best we ever finished was second last a couple of years ago.

"That winning attitude that we have now and the competitive nature that we've all taken upon ourselves this season has been really good.”

Queensland Country won six of its eight games in the NRC regular season to finish second on the ladder and set up the semi showdown with the Fijian Drua.

Captain Duncan Paia'aua in action for Queensland Country.
Captain Duncan Paia'aua in action for Queensland Country. QRU Media/Brendan Hertel

Paia'aua was at the helm for the first six games but missed the last two after spending two weeks with the national team.

He scored two tries on debut for the Wallabies in last weekend's exhibition match against the Barbarians, making the transition from his regular position of inside centre to fly-half.

"Obviously it was a major honour to wear the green and gold for the first time,” he said.

"It was a very good experience for me, especially playing at such a crucial position in a big game.

"I didn't try to over-think it too much. I just tried to do what I have all year, just back myself and play my game.

"I'll take the experience with both hands and hopefully bring it into my game in the future.”

Paia'aua's focus now is to lead his troops to the NRC grand final but he says Sunday's semi-final opponents, the Fijian Drua, will present a "massive challenge”.

"They've been a breath of fresh air in the comp,” Paia'aua said. "They play a very hard game of footy, they like to offload and play a very unpredictable kind of football.

"I've heard that a lot of people from Rockhampton are coming to the game to support me so it's going to be good and hopefully we can get up.”

Sunday's game kicks off at 2pm at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium.

Topics:  clive berghofer stadium national rugby championship queensland country rugby union wallabies

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Premier claims smear plan over partner's work on Adani loan

Premier claims smear plan over partner's work on Adani loan

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has revealed her partner Shaun Drabsch worked on Adani’s application for a loan under the Northern Australian Infrasrtructure Facility.

  • News

  • 3rd Nov 2017 4:49 PM

Planning a 5 Rocks trip? It could cost you big time

A man caught illegally driving on a popular Capricorn Coast beach has faced the consequences in a Rockhampton Court.

Beach trip goes horribly wrong for former Emu Park man

premium_icon How the crew of trawler Dianne saved footy legend's life

Andrew Ettingshausen went on-board the slug boat Dianne in a documentary aired on The Discovery Channel in 2015.

Documentary footage takes on new poignancy in wake of tragedy

Premier accuses Tim Nicholls of stealing Labor's dam plan

Urannah Creek, site of proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay

Labor has accused the LNP of stealing its policy ideas

Local Partners