Rocky Rumble 18 big hit with fight fans

FULL FORCE: The Muay Thai College's Tyson Ireland , left, was named fighter of the night after his spirited win over Jackson Osborne in their 65kg modified Muay Thai bout. Picture: arp33.com

MUAY THAI: Rebecca Martin was beaten but not bowed on the weekend in the second fight of her young career.

The Rockhampton mother of two was one of 20 fighters who ventured into the ring at the Rocky Rumble 18 fight night at Callaghan Park.

About 800 spectators were treated to several hours of hard-hitting, heart-pumping entertainment as some of the state's best lined up in full and modified Muay Thai bouts.

They also got to see local legend Ben Bowes take the honours against Wanchaloem Chanajan in a feature boxing bout.

Event organiser Ruben Fraser-Parle said it was a fantastic night that augured well for future events he had planned.

"It was awesome,” he said.

"There were no knockouts - all the fights went the distance and they were all close bouts.

"The first fight of the night between Tyson Ireland and Jackson Osborne was a cracker and had the crowd going from the get-go.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it and the buzz around the event was really exciting.

"It's all very positive as we look towards delivering a three-show series next year, starting in March.”

CLOSE QUARTERS Ben Hawkes, left, and Tyson Faulkner battle it out in their 68kg modified Muay Thai bout. Shayla Bulloch

Ireland, from The Muay Thai College in Gracemere, was awarded the Alan Kennedy Memorial Trophy as fighter of the night.

Martin, from Rockhampton's Snake Pit Muay Thai, was beaten by Ipswich fighter Selina Elliott in a points decision.

"I went the three rounds and battled it out to the end, but unfortunately I didn't get enough points,” Martin said.

"She was a very skilled opponent and she shocked me a little bit in the first round. Her boxing skills were really good and I wasn't prepared for that.

"In rounds two and three I just gave everything I had. I really picked up the pace because I knew how tough it was going to be.

"I just got outboxed - she had a better reach and I couldn't get inside her.”

Martin was certainly not disheartened by the loss. She and her coach have already devised a training program to help hone her boxing skills.

RIGHT ON THE MONEY: The winner of the 67kg modified Muay Thai bout, Selina Elliott, lands a solid punch on Bec Martin. Shayla Bulloch

"I gained some ring experience and went the distance so I can't ask for any more than that,” she said. "I'll have a few days off now and then get straight back into it in preparation for my next fight in November in Mackay.”

Martin said the event as a whole was brilliant.

"It was excellent and it reminded me of something you would see on television,” she said.

"It was really well put together and the atmosphere was amazing.

"When I walked out for my fight the crowd was screaming my name. It was deafening and made me feel really good.”

RESULTS