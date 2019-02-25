Rocky Rumble 19 Part One is a smash

Simone Offord was the winner of the women's Rocky Rumble Pt 1 title.

MUAY THAI: Saturday night's Rocky Rumble Part One was an action-packed event, filled with fierce strikes and blows, enthralled cheers from the crowd and an intoxicating atmosphere.

Seats were packed and the centre ring was lit up as 32 fighters took their moment in the spotlight throughout the night's 16 boxing, modified Muay Thai and Full Thail Rules match ups.

Defending their Rocky Titles were North Rockhampton Unison Martial Arts' Simone Offord and Yeppoon Bare Knuckles' Matt Shaw, the latter of which competed in a Full Thai Rules clash against Townsville's Ricky Hammond.

Throughout the vicious 10 minutes, where each opponent traded blow after blow, Offord took out a five round win over Chloe Hollier, and was awarded the title belt.

An equally intense match between Shaw and Hammond saw Shaw fall just shy of walking away with the win, and the glory was handed over to Hammond.

Providing some levity was a crowd pleasing boxing charity match between brothers Patty and John Sharvin.

Not pulling any punches, the two brothers settled some old scores, but not without a couple of cheeky pecks on the cheek.

The pair drew, with funds raised on the night going towards Beyond Blue and Jolly Rogers Fishing Club.

One to watch, Ryan Horan, was a stand-out on the night, taking out a three round modified event win over Tim Shaw.

Dominant and swift with his punches and knee jabs, Horan barely faltered, and at one point sent Shaw flying into the ropes with a lethal kick.

Gladstone's Layla Gourley defeated Molly Owens was awarded the Fighter of the Night trophy.

On debut, Nathaniel Hill took out the Best Up and Comer trophy.

Rocky Rumble 19 Part Two will be held at Callaghan Park in August.

Rocky Rumble Pt 1 Draw

MTR

Molly Owens v Layla Gourley

Matty Watts beat Tyson Ireland

Nathaniel Hill v Jacob Brouwer

Ricky Foran v Gail Loquas

David Borg v Lachlan Jung

Ricky Foran Jnr v Nate Gourley

Vaughan Collins beat Ryan Winnet

Cam Watkins v Matt Serretta

Corey Bullock v Brandon Mackenzie

Ryan Horan beat Tim Shaw

Daniel Shaw beat Tongan fighter Stan Tuionuku

Simone Offord beat Chloe Hollier

Boxing

Tabitha Simpson beat Brittany Leven

Sharvin brothers drew

Full Thai Rules

Oliver Hansen v Rona Lay

Ricky Hammond beat Matt Shaw