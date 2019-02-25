Rocky Rumble 19 Part One is a smash
MUAY THAI: Saturday night's Rocky Rumble Part One was an action-packed event, filled with fierce strikes and blows, enthralled cheers from the crowd and an intoxicating atmosphere.
Seats were packed and the centre ring was lit up as 32 fighters took their moment in the spotlight throughout the night's 16 boxing, modified Muay Thai and Full Thail Rules match ups.
Defending their Rocky Titles were North Rockhampton Unison Martial Arts' Simone Offord and Yeppoon Bare Knuckles' Matt Shaw, the latter of which competed in a Full Thai Rules clash against Townsville's Ricky Hammond.
Throughout the vicious 10 minutes, where each opponent traded blow after blow, Offord took out a five round win over Chloe Hollier, and was awarded the title belt.
An equally intense match between Shaw and Hammond saw Shaw fall just shy of walking away with the win, and the glory was handed over to Hammond.
Providing some levity was a crowd pleasing boxing charity match between brothers Patty and John Sharvin.
Not pulling any punches, the two brothers settled some old scores, but not without a couple of cheeky pecks on the cheek.
The pair drew, with funds raised on the night going towards Beyond Blue and Jolly Rogers Fishing Club.
One to watch, Ryan Horan, was a stand-out on the night, taking out a three round modified event win over Tim Shaw.
Dominant and swift with his punches and knee jabs, Horan barely faltered, and at one point sent Shaw flying into the ropes with a lethal kick.
Gladstone's Layla Gourley defeated Molly Owens was awarded the Fighter of the Night trophy.
On debut, Nathaniel Hill took out the Best Up and Comer trophy.
Rocky Rumble 19 Part Two will be held at Callaghan Park in August.
Rocky Rumble Pt 1 Draw
MTR
Molly Owens v Layla Gourley
Matty Watts beat Tyson Ireland
Nathaniel Hill v Jacob Brouwer
Ricky Foran v Gail Loquas
David Borg v Lachlan Jung
Ricky Foran Jnr v Nate Gourley
Vaughan Collins beat Ryan Winnet
Cam Watkins v Matt Serretta
Corey Bullock v Brandon Mackenzie
Ryan Horan beat Tim Shaw
Daniel Shaw beat Tongan fighter Stan Tuionuku
Simone Offord beat Chloe Hollier
Boxing
Tabitha Simpson beat Brittany Leven
Sharvin brothers drew
Full Thai Rules
Oliver Hansen v Rona Lay
Ricky Hammond beat Matt Shaw