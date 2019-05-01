Rocky Rumble a big success leading up to national event

Rocky Rumble was held at Rockhampton BMX Club on the weekend

Rocky Rumble was held at Rockhampton BMX Club on the weekend Rockhampton BMX Club

BMX: The first BMX event in Central Queensland was held on the weekend, the annual Rocky Rumble.

There were 185 nominations and 166 riders for the event with divisions ranging from U10 boys and girls up to the Superclass men and women.

Taking out first place in the Superclass women's event was Harbour City's Paige Guymer, followed by Rockhamptn's Jade Davies then Rockhampton's Shakara Long.

In the Superclass men's, Suncoast Hinterland's Jayce Cunning came in top place, followed by Nerang's Alexander Sheppard then Rockhampton's Wesley Mathers.

There were 13 riders in the men's and eight in the women's Superclass events.

Rockhampton BMX Club coach and committee member Roz Finnegan said the day was excellent and was better than she could have hoped for.

"There were a lot of events cancelled around Central Queensland so we had the riders from their events,” she said of the big turn out.

"It was the first event in CQ not flooded out this year, which was exciting.

"Jayce Cunning is quite somebody. He races overseas at the moment and was very fast and very exciting to watch.

"Erin Rook and Nat Bunt would've placed very highly but were both knocked out because of injuries.

"Paige won and she did very well.”

For many riders, it was their first time involved in the event.

"As a club, we've been growing since the start of the year and there are a lot of mini wheelers and sprockets that are new to the club and the competition,” Finnegan said.

"They said how much they loved the weekend.

"There were some new senior riders too.

"Everyone had so much fun.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow opened the event with the little mini wheelers race at their new gate.

"The feedback was that everyone had a great time,” Finnegan said.

"It was very important. It was an ID round and people get points form that and get chosen for pro training teams.

"That round especially was important leading up to the Australian Titles at the end of the month, by using that as a training ground.

"The ID round puts them in for different training and different ages.”

For some of the club's members, it will be their first time at the national event and for others, a return to the national stage.

"It's a training ground for everybody. All these competitions are leading up to it,” Finnegan said.

"It gives them extra experience to better themselves by going at a younger age.”

Rockhampton BMX Club's riders will now begin training for the national competition and the younger riders will start coaching next week.