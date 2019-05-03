Rocky Rustlers eye Crows selections at 47th Batallion

RUGBY LEAGUE: The men's and women's Rockhampton Rustlers teams will head down to the Sunshine Coast on the weekend to vie for a spot in the Central Crows representative teams at the 47th Batallion Carnival.

The 37 players from senior rugby league clubs across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park will come together to make up the region's best, in what is expected to be one of the toughest years yet.

Women's coach Amanda Ohl said the competition between Rockhampton, Central Highlands, Sunshine Coast, Gladstone, Bundaberg and South West is getting bigger and bigger each year.

"We're trying to build for something within the board so we're putting a lot of emphasis on representative football,” she said.

Ohl said her team is looking ready and she hoped to take out another finals win again this year.

"We got the win last year over Sunshine Coast so we're expecting to meet them again in the final this year with the same result hopefully,” she said.

"We'll meet Gladstone first up in our pool game, which will be our first hit out and it will be a very good hit out for us as it will give us a good bearing on how we're going to go.

"Our second game will be against South West against the Toowoomba area. We move into finals on the second day.

"Depending on where we finish in the pools, we'll play Sunshine Coast, Central Highlands or Bundaberg.”

With a number of experienced players returning this year mixing with a few new additions, Ohl is expecting a strong outfit to carry the team throughout the coming years.

Experienced rep and Yeppoon Seagulls players Sharni and Tamika Upton are expected to bring the same "razzle dazzle” to the field this year.

"We've got the bones of the team from last year and a few new girls and a couple of young girls,” she said.

"The future for Rocky Rustlers is going to be really good for the next couple of years.

"We take a squad of 19 away and with such short games, getting 19 on the field is really tough so I like to throw a couple of young girls in for development so they come away and learn what carnivals are about and what we expect and what they can look forward to.”

The timetable of the weekend's games QRL

Joining the field with the Upton sisters will be Yeppoon Seagulls Centre Justine Willie, returning to the carnival for her second year.

"I'm extremely excited. I think we will do well,” she said.

"I feel we've gelled quite quickly. Hopefully we can come out and hit hard and do what we've been practising in training.”

Willie said she has her eye on South West and Gladstone to deliver tough challenges.

Men's coach John Jenkins said despite a few players pulling out, the team had enough reach to fill spots with regional talent.

"First up we have Central Highlands. They're in Pool B and we're in Pool A. We're expecting a hard game from them.

"In this competition, if you drop one game, you sort of drop the whole thing and it's a waste of time going.

"My job is to get the boys ready and hopefully go out there and come away with the first game.”

Jenkins said a team made up of some of the region's best players not only provides a tougher competition for the opposition but also brings the best out in each player.

"Our front rows, we've got (Masada Iosefa) there, in our halves we've got Parry Boland and Dean Blackman, and I just think everyone will put their hand up but (they) will lead us around and get us to where we want to be,” Jenkins said.

"We've still got to play pretty structured footy. We don't want to be throwing it around here and there and everywhere.

"With only 20 minutes a half, it's not a long time to come from behind.

"We stepped up the ladder a bit further in 3rd place last year but were beaten in the eight minutes by Toowoomba which cost us a spot in the final.”

Rustlers second rower and Brothers' player Cooper Nobbs said the team was aiming to make the grand final and secure spots in the Central Crows team.

"This year we've come together quite well. We've had a fair few training sessions as a team,” he said.

"A lot of the players are on the fringes of the Qld Cup and a lot of players are at the top level of A-grade and a lot of young players are pushing for their spots.

"You don't go down unless you want to make the Crows team.

"It's a big weekend of football, everyone puts their bodies on the line and everyone wants a spot.

"It's a good achievement for us club players to make the Crows team.”

Team Lists

Womens

1. Rhiannon Revell-Blair (Emu Park)

2. Meg Neven (Yeppoon Seagulls)

3. Justine Willie (Yeppoon Seagulls)

4. Lakiila Gudgeon (Emu Park)

5. Bree Spreadborough (Rocky Brothers)

6. Tamika Upton (Yeppoon Seagulls)

7. Tashina Ketchup (Emu Park)

8. Mikayla Roe (Norths Chargers)

9. Mackenzie Reid (Rocky Brothers)

10. Emmaley McMurdy (Brothers)

11. Sharni Upton (Yeppoon Seagulls)

12. Gemma Brennan (Rocky Brothers)

13. Sarah Field (Emu Park)

Interchange

14. Shae-Lauren Minto (Yeppoon Seagulls)

15. Kira Boland (Rocky Brothers)

16. Aleethia Row Row (Rocky Brothers)

17. Chloe Fattore (Rocky Brothers)

18. Chantelle Dodd (Yeppoon Seagulls)

19. Tylah Phillips (Emu Park)

Mens

1. Troyson Basini (Norths Chargers)

2. Jamie Minto (Yeppoon Seagulls)

3. Ayden Cooper (Brothers)

4. Jace O'Neill (Yeppoon Seagulls)

5. Phil Futi (Norths Chargers)

6. Dean Blackman (Yeppoon Seagulls)

7. Parry Boland (Yeppoon Seagulls)

8. Gavin Hiscox (Yeppoon Seagulls)

9. Darcy Davey (Norths Chargers)

10. Masada Iosefa (Emu Park)

11. Shaun Ezzy (Yeppoon Seagulls)

12. Cooper Nobbs (Brothers)

13. Sam Holzheimer (Yeppoon Seagulls)

Interchange

14. Falcon Peni (Emu Park)

15. Will Neven (Yeppoon Seagulls)

16. Ryan Franks (Norths Chargers)

17. Lachlan Norris (Brothers)

18. Wade Fickling (Yeppoon Seagulls)