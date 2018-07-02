Rocky Rustlers reign supreme at 47th Battalion

CHAMPIONS: The Rockhampton Rustlers under-20 team celebrates its victory at the 47th Battalion Carnival at the weekend.

CHAMPIONS: The Rockhampton Rustlers under-20 team celebrates its victory at the 47th Battalion Carnival at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Rustlers under-20 coach Bertram Tabuai was incredibly proud of the character his team showed on its way to claiming the 47th Battalion trophy.

The Rustlers ground out a tough 12-10 win over the South Burnett Eagles in the grand final to remain unbeaten at the two-day carnival in Gladstone.

The Rustlers under-18s finished fourth after recording one win and two losses.

Five Rockhampton reps were rewarded with selection in Central Crows teams to play South-East Queensland on July 28 - under-18s Kahlil Ganter, Sam Lohse and Jake Petersen and under-20s Cameron Oakley and Toby Frater.

Tabuai said it was an awesome effort from the Rustlers 20s, who produced excellent football at the tournament.

"The final was a very physical game and it went down to the wire,” he said.

The Rockhampton Rustlers under-18 players muscle up in defence against South Burnett Eagles' player Nicholas Plint. Matt Taylor GLA010718LEAG

"The boys bonded really well and what really stood out was their character and willingness to play for each other.

"When things were going against us, when the 50/50 calls weren't going our way, they just found a way to go to the next level.

"They just held together and worked for each other.

"Their families, their clubs and their supporters can be very proud of the way they conducted themselves on and off the field.”

Converted tries to Nyulang Johnson and Dylan Chittick sealed the grand final win for the Rustlers.

They booked their place in the final with a 40-6 win over Outback Queensland in their opening fixture and a thrilling, last-minute win over tournament favourites Toowoomba in their second-round game.

Tabuai said the Toowoomba clash was worthy of a final.

"Toowoomba were the red-hot favourites heading into the carnival but we knew that if we stuck to our game plan and completed our sets we were in with a chance of causing an upset,” he said.

"We were down 10-6 with a minute to go when Mitchell Clarke scored under the posts with a minute to go. We converted to take the win 12-10.”

Tabuai said halfback Ryan Franks, prop Brandon Kemp, second rower Mitchell Clarke, fullback Cameron Oakley, centres Toby Frater and Harrison Routley and lock Matthius Mann were stand-outs.