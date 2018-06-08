Rocky school athletes jump behind anti-violence campaign

ONE message that can be gained from the One Punch Can Kill campaign is that violence doesn't discriminate.

Men and women "of all ages” are seen in a "number of incidents with domestic violence as well as alcohol-fuelled violence” across the region.

Rockhampton Police have teamed up with The Cathedral College in a pilot program to promote the message of responsible alcohol consumption and the consequences of violence.

As part of the One Punch Can Kill campaign, TCC's first netball team have received their new sports wear with the anti-violence slogan emblazoned on the backs.

Captain and centre of TCC's first netball team, Zeckeisha Oakley said wearing the message meant a lot to her.

Luke Peachey speaking to the TCC 1st Netball team about One punch can kill Allan Reinikka ROK080618aonepunc

"I just want to be a role model in the community and promote the One Punch Can Kill campaign,” she said.

"The consequences are massive and it's not just men, it's also women.

"Both men and women need to get this message out. We need to promote this message as a leading school.

"It's just about making a stop to it and just being able to talk it out... and if people are involved in fights, just walk away.”

The team's wing defence, Mackenzie Reid said once she finishes school she knows she will be put into situations where she will be making big choices.

"And those choices have consequences,” she said.

"It'll help everyone in society.

"It's a massive message in society as all men and women have to follow the campaign and going into Schoolies and things like that, they should be knowledgeable.

"I play rugby league and girls also throw punches.

"For people to look up to me and know that's not what I stand for, that's a good thing.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK310317acrime1

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said he hopes the team can help deliver the message to Rockhampton's youth.

"This is a very visible team obviously having won Queensland titles only 18 months ago and coming third in the state last year,” he said.

"Of a student body of 1200, we thought at least everyone can see this message on the back of their shirt and promote the conversation.

"They can go into the spiel of 'we're wearing this because we promote drinking responsibly' - when they're allowed to - and knowing every action has consequences.

"We want this message not just to flow out through the school, but through the community after they finish.”

Luke Peachey speaking to the TCC 1st Netball team about One punch can kill Allan Reinikka ROK080618aonepunc

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said Rockhampton Police also entered into an agreement with TCC's first rugby league side to promote the campaign.

"We'll measure it at the end of the year to see how successful it was,” he said.

"If that's the case, we'd like to place it throughout all schools in Rockhampton.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said a sports person seen as a role model would be the perfect candidate to get the message across.

"I think because of their status and their visibility promotes a message whether positive or negative and we are trying to make sure it's positive.”

Dett Snr Sgt Peachy said getting the message out there will teach youths that one "silly action” can have lifelong consequences.

"People need to be aware that going out there and getting full of drink and getting into fights can have repercussions for the rest of your life,” he said.