Rocky school claims CQ shield

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Red-faced and grinning ear to ear, Rockhampton’s St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School’s Bronson Carlos and Felicity Campbell looked down on the gleaming maroon Tony Novak Memorial Shield with pride on Wednesday.

Following last year’s win at the Catholic Schools Touch Football Challenge, the pair’s mixed team soared to victory for a second year on Wednesday in a close 3-2 match against Yeppoon’s Sacred Heart Primary School.

“I think we played pretty good considering we only had one training session together,” Bronson, 12, said.

“We just helped each other out, whenever someone was down we encouraged each other and we just ran hard and worked for each other.

“Obviously Sacred Heart are really strong and St Peter’s have been really strong lately, so they were also really tough.”

Felicity, 11, said despite the tough competition against the other teams who had travelled to the Cyrill Connel Touch Football Fields from across Central Queensland, including Gladstone, Emerald, Capricorn Coast, St Anthony’s rallied.

“No matter what we did, no body got upset or argued, we just went for it,” she said.

“I just love (touch football) because it’s a great time, I get to get out with my friends and just have a laugh.”

The winning pair are both eager to continue playing touch football in years to come.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School principal Jennifer Harris said it was a “lovely day with beautiful weather and beautiful team spirit”.

“It was a very close, good game,” she said.

“We had wonderful referees from The Cathedral College and Emmaus College who refereed our games all day.

“It’s great to see kids be active and the companionship between the schools with staff and the students through sport.”

St Mary’s has hosted the event every year since 2004, and named the shield after the school’s late teacher and prominent sporting member of the community, Tony Novak.

“He was a big sportsman and someone who was larger than life and lived by the motto ‘embrace life and play sport’.”