27°
News

Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

Michelle Gately
| 1st Aug 2017 1:53 PM
Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer. Pictured with students at The Cathedral College, where he was the school chaplain.
Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer. Pictured with students at The Cathedral College, where he was the school chaplain.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FATHER Chris Schick knew just how much his parish and The Cathedral College school community appreciated the work he did.

As the community prepared to farewell the much-loved priest and school chaplain, The Cathedral College principal Rob Alexander said Fr Chris had been sent dozens of cards and messages of support during his short illness.

It was this illness which claimed Fr Chris's life on Sunday.

Mr Alexander said Fr Chris was "a tremendous asset” to the school community and was valued by the staff and students.

Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.
Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.

"He was a very enthusiastic person,” Mr Alexander said.

"He put a lot of life into his ministry. I think he was always looking for a way to connect to not just the young people, but to all of us.

"I think the kids really enjoyed that.”

Fr Chris would frequently attend The Cathedral College events, including sports days, musicals and general assembly.

"Everybody appreciates people taking time to take an interest in them,” Mr Alexander said.

"He took time to take an interest in our school.”

Rob Alexander.
Rob Alexander.

Mr Alexander said many people may not have known about Fr Chris's creative streak which saw him exhibit some pieces at The Cathedral College art shows.

Family, friends and all those who felt a connection to Fr Chris are asked to lend their own creativity at a vigil to be held Wednesday night.

They are invited to leave a personal inscription on his coffin, paying tribute to his love of art.

Mr Alexander said Cathedral College students would form a Guard of Honour at Fr Chris's funeral on Thursday.

Paying tribute

A vigil will be held at St Joseph's Cathedral tomorrow at 7pm

Fr Chris asked family and friends to leave a personal inscription on his coffin

The funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Cathedral Thursday at 10am. Burial will follow at North Rockhampton Cemetery.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  catholic church funeral tcc the cathedral college the cathedral college rockhampton

BREAKING: 5kg of ice found in Rocky McDonald's drive-thru

BREAKING: 5kg of ice found in Rocky McDonald's drive-thru

UPDATE 1:45PM: A TIMELY tip-off has led Rockhampton police to the biggest drug bust in CQ’s recent history.

Brittany Lauga: I'm a victim of Petros' fixation

Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad.

MP in court claiming she felt terrified by stalking

Is this the luckiest dog in Central Queensland?

LUCKY DOG: Bluey has lived to tell the tale of his second adventure away from home.

If only dogs could tell stories, this one would be a cracker.

Petros's lawyer says Keppel MP feared 'exposure'

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Accused stalker's lawyer says there was good reason to question MP

Local Partners

Man's prison release causes heartache for CQ family

He's getting out and they still don't know where their son's body is.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

GENEROUS DONATION: Juliette Wright (GIVIT) Bernie Baz (Workwear Discounts) and Jamie Lawson (Road Boss Rally).

Organisers are revved up by the massive funds raised in Qld and NSW.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

OFFERS REQUIRED

36 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land THIS 750M2 BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS SURROUNDED BY PRESTIGIOUS HOMES IS IN ... $125,000

THIS 750M2 BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS SURROUNDED BY PRESTIGIOUS HOMES IS IN A GREAT LOCATION ONLY A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH AND IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE HARBOUR!

SPACIOUS 809m2 ALLOTMENT. GREAT SIDE ACCESS. $200,000

3 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $200,000

Inspect this property ASAP. This home is centrally located and is only a stones through away from the Rockhampton Hospital, The Golf Course, The beautiful...

HORSE LOVERS PARADISE. INSPECT ASAP.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $680,000

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $330,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

CLOSE TO HEIGHTS COLLEGE - FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $358,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! Located close to the highly sought after school, HEIGHTS COLLEGE, this BIG HOME is suitable for any family with...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market