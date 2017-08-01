Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer. Pictured with students at The Cathedral College, where he was the school chaplain.

FATHER Chris Schick knew just how much his parish and The Cathedral College school community appreciated the work he did.

As the community prepared to farewell the much-loved priest and school chaplain, The Cathedral College principal Rob Alexander said Fr Chris had been sent dozens of cards and messages of support during his short illness.

It was this illness which claimed Fr Chris's life on Sunday.

Mr Alexander said Fr Chris was "a tremendous asset” to the school community and was valued by the staff and students.

"He was a very enthusiastic person,” Mr Alexander said.

"He put a lot of life into his ministry. I think he was always looking for a way to connect to not just the young people, but to all of us.

"I think the kids really enjoyed that.”

Fr Chris would frequently attend The Cathedral College events, including sports days, musicals and general assembly.

"Everybody appreciates people taking time to take an interest in them,” Mr Alexander said.

"He took time to take an interest in our school.”

Rob Alexander.

Mr Alexander said many people may not have known about Fr Chris's creative streak which saw him exhibit some pieces at The Cathedral College art shows.

Family, friends and all those who felt a connection to Fr Chris are asked to lend their own creativity at a vigil to be held Wednesday night.

They are invited to leave a personal inscription on his coffin, paying tribute to his love of art.

Mr Alexander said Cathedral College students would form a Guard of Honour at Fr Chris's funeral on Thursday.

Paying tribute

A vigil will be held at St Joseph's Cathedral tomorrow at 7pm

Fr Chris asked family and friends to leave a personal inscription on his coffin

The funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Cathedral Thursday at 10am. Burial will follow at North Rockhampton Cemetery.