Rocky school falls victim to tuckshop break-in

Police were called to Berserker Street State School on Sunday night where the tuckshop was broken into.

A PUBLIC tip-off almost helped police catch thieves in the act as they broke into a Rockhampton primary school tuckshop on Sunday night.

About 10.25pm, police were called to Berserker Street State School after a nearby resident saw lights on in the tuckshop.

Multiple police units rushed to the scene but the offender, or offenders, were startled and fled.

Police saw one person wearing a dark hoodie and dark clothing leave the tuckshop area on a bike.

Attempts to catch the culprit or culprits were not successful.

It is understood police later found items stolen from the tuckshop dumped at another location.

It is also believed officers found evidence that more than one offender was involved.

Neither police nor the Department of Education would confirm what was stolen from the tuckshop or the extent of the damage caused during the break-in.

A Department of Education spokesperson said schools were important community assets that deserved to be protected.

“We want the community to be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious activity to police or contact the School Watch hotline 13 17 88,” they said.

“In an effort to protect our schools, the Department of Education implements a range of security measures and strategies to protect school property, including security patrols, intruder alarm systems, closed circuit television and the School Watch program.”

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.