Rocky school gets a $1.7 million facelift

BRAND NEW: St Joseph's new "Upper Learning Precinct" classroom. Inset: Barry O'Rouke checking out the new facilities

BRAND NEW: St Joseph's new "Upper Learning Precinct" classroom. Inset: Barry O'Rouke checking out the new facilities Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs4

THERE was once a time when the transition from blackboard to whiteboard was the most exciting "renovation” to happen in a classroom.

Sitting inside the one air-conditioned spot in the school was another rare luxury.

Now whiteboards have been upgraded to interactive screens and air-conditioning is a must with one Rockhampton school lucky enough to receive a $1.7 million building upgrade.

The newly opened Media and Drama building at St Joseph's School Park Avenue. Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs2

Students at St Joseph's Park Avenue in North Rockhampton had the chance to watch old buildings demolished and new ones pop up with all the mod cons you could imagine.

Yesterday the final product, dubbed "The Upper Learning Precinct” was revealed to the public in a official opening and blessing ceremony.

The jointly funded project between Federal and State Government and Catholic education features four new general learning areas, an outdoor area, and a media and drama room, inclusive of a green screen.

Barry O'Rourke at the official opening of the Upper Learning Precinct at St Josephs School Park Avenue. Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs6

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, who attended the primary school yesterday, said the Queensland government contributed $800,000 to the much needed development.

"The Upper Learning Precinct is used by students in Years 5 and 6 and it replaced a very old building that was demolished to make way for the new precinct,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Bishop Michael McCarthy blesses the new classroooms at the official opening of the "Upper Learning Precinct" at St Joseph's school in Park Avenue. Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs7

While the development was finished in 2016, and has been in full use since then, Mr O'Rouke said yesterday marked an important milestone.

"As well as four new learning areas, this primary school also now has a media and drama space, and extra student amenities and covered walkways that were also part of the $1.7 million development,” he said.

"I know this facility has become an essential part of this historic school.”

St Joseph's new "Upper Learning Precinct". Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs3

St Joseph's Park Avenue Principal Bernard Fitzgerald said the facilities included state-of-the-art equipment and were flexibly designed to meet a range of school needs.

"The school is benefiting enormously from this major new development and I thank the State Government for its generous contribution,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Bishop Michael McCarthy at the official opening of the "Upper Learning Precinct" at St Joseph's school in Park Avenue. Chris Ison ROK060618cstjosephs1

"Children are responding exceptionally well to the new precinct and much enjoying the modern facilities it includes.

"Our school is growing in strength day by day and year by year, and this new facility is another important milestone for St Joseph's Park Avenue School.”