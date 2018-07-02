Rocky school gets a special musical visitor

Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou at Parkhurst State School's, Make Music Day earlier in the month.

LAST Thursday, Parkhurst State School participated in the Australian first Make Music Day, a celebration of music around the world.

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries.

Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part, this is the first time Australia has joined in.

Our dear friend of our school (and parent), Jeremy Marou from Busby Marou gave up his entire day to 'make music' with Dave St Henry, Andrew Clair, our own Chappy Bri Wardill and Peter McCabe.

During the day, every class jammed and sang along to familiar and new music. It was wonderful to see so many Mums, Dads and Grandparents also take part throughout the day.

- Principal Lyle Walker