Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou at Parkhurst State School's, Make Music Day earlier in the month.
Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou at Parkhurst State School's, Make Music Day earlier in the month. Contributed
Music

Rocky school gets a special musical visitor

2nd Jul 2018 5:38 PM

LAST Thursday, Parkhurst State School participated in the Australian first Make Music Day, a celebration of music around the world.

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries.

Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part, this is the first time Australia has joined in.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Our dear friend of our school (and parent), Jeremy Marou from Busby Marou gave up his entire day to 'make music' with Dave St Henry, Andrew Clair, our own Chappy Bri Wardill and Peter McCabe.

During the day, every class jammed and sang along to familiar and new music. It was wonderful to see so many Mums, Dads and Grandparents also take part throughout the day.

- Principal Lyle Walker

busby marou jeremy marou parkhurst state school rockhampton schools
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Puppies dumped and left fighting for life in Yeppoon bush

    Puppies dumped and left fighting for life in Yeppoon bush

    Pets & Animals Four puppies needed to be put down and the other two are in care by local animal charity

    • 2nd Jul 2018 5:19 PM
    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    News $150,000 study to upgrade Browne Park gathers pace

    Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    premium_icon Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    News Eye-watering price surge will resuscitate fortunes of Adani megamine

    Rocky Rustlers reign supreme at 47th Battalion

    premium_icon Rocky Rustlers reign supreme at 47th Battalion

    Sport Under-20 side remains unbeaten at two-day carnival in Gladstone

    • 2nd Jul 2018 6:11 PM

    Local Partners