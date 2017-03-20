31°
Rocky school prepares med students for rural placement

Trinette Stevens
20th Mar 2017
Wison Lee taking part in their Medicine in Society (MIS) Orientation at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.
Wison Lee taking part in their Medicine in Society (MIS) Orientation at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School. Allan Reinikka ROK160317amis1

IF you ask third year med student Wison Lee what he is enjoying most about being in Rockhampton, he won't hesitate to tell you about the pool.

But that wasn't the only thing Lee was lapping up this week, with the University of Queensland student taking part in the Rockhampton UQ Clinical School's Medicine in Society Orientation on Thursday.

Lee was one of 17 students taking part in the excising, suturing, plastering and airway management sessions, which serve to prepare students before they set out for their placements into rural and remote areas.

"The activities are excellent," he said.

 

Wison Lee taking part in their Medicine in Society (MIS) Orientation at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.
Wison Lee taking part in their Medicine in Society (MIS) Orientation at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School. Allan Reinikka ROK160317amis2

"We are on this rotation, which means we will be going a bit further out into the, I wouldn't say wilderness, but out where there are less facilities and populations are smaller.

"So we are getting well prepared to deal with whatever is thrown at us.

"So far I am really enjoying Rockhampton, and the weather is great. We are getting used to, I guess you could call it 'tropical' weather. I am from Melbourne so it is quite a difference but I am enjoying it."

Clinical skills and simulation support officer Jane Baker said the three day orientation was something students always enjoy.

"They love the practical skills stations... all the hands on stuff," she said.

"They definitely enjoy it."

Topics:  medicine regional doctors regional health uq uq clinical studies

