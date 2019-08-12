Menu
AMAZING RESPONSE: The Hall State School's school captains Emily Tweedy and Sam Loughnan.
Rocky school sets incredible collecting goal

12th Aug 2019 5:18 AM
THE cap-collecting students at The Hall State School have surpassed two targets and are determined to reach a lofty new one.

They hope to collect 250,000 bottle caps to donate to Melbourne based not-for-profit Envision, which turns them into prosthetic limbs.

When they launched the campaign, they wanted to collect 10,000 in the 10 weeks of Term 3.

They had 17,742 in the first week so set a new goal of 50,000.

They cracked that early this week so have upped the ante with a new target of 250,000.

And they're well on the way, with the tally on Friday morning 80,084.

Year 1/2C is leading the charge with 13,285, while the community has contributed 12,872.

The Hall is a Reef Guardian school and teacher Emily Leschke and her 5/6L class initiated the collection in the hope of finding a purpose for the caps.

They decided to make it a whole school project and the broader community also jumped on board.

"We cracked the 50,000 in the first three weeks and the kids are confident we can get to the 250,000 mark,” Ms Leschke said.

"One student from 1/2C brought in 4600 caps and Crescent Lagoon school has also been collecting for us and gave us 4000 last week and more this week.

"We have made community buckets that have gone out to various sports clubs, and random people are dropping them into the office.”

Ms Leschke said counting the caps was a "mammoth task” and other classes were now helping her students with that.

The final count will be on October 11.

