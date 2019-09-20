Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 50s has died in a motorbike accident outside Stanthorpe.
A man in his 50s has died in a motorbike accident outside Stanthorpe.
News

Rocky school student suffers compound fracture

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Sep 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.25pm: A YOUNG student has suffered a compound fracture after falling from playground equipment at a North Rockhampton school.

The accident happened at Heights College around 1.20pm.

Reports from the scene indicate a 12-year-old girl broke her left arm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding.

Earlier, around 10am, a man was hurt after falling down an embankment when his electric wheelchair overturned in Denham St, Rockhampton.

Details of his injuries were not available.

ambulance crashes playground school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    premium_icon Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    News A ‘tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers’

    Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    premium_icon Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    News Fire crews are racing to contain a fire burning along the Bruce Highway

    • 20th Sep 2019 2:15 PM
    Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    premium_icon Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    News A court ruling means the shark control measures will be removed, increasing swimmer...

    Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    premium_icon Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    News 19 year old Rockhampton woman dances her way through the rough seas of Hurricane...