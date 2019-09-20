Rocky school student suffers compound fracture

A man in his 50s has died in a motorbike accident outside Stanthorpe.

1.25pm: A YOUNG student has suffered a compound fracture after falling from playground equipment at a North Rockhampton school.

The accident happened at Heights College around 1.20pm.

Reports from the scene indicate a 12-year-old girl broke her left arm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding.

Earlier, around 10am, a man was hurt after falling down an embankment when his electric wheelchair overturned in Denham St, Rockhampton.

Details of his injuries were not available.