Rocky school student suffers compound fracture
1.25pm: A YOUNG student has suffered a compound fracture after falling from playground equipment at a North Rockhampton school.
The accident happened at Heights College around 1.20pm.
Reports from the scene indicate a 12-year-old girl broke her left arm.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding.
Earlier, around 10am, a man was hurt after falling down an embankment when his electric wheelchair overturned in Denham St, Rockhampton.
Details of his injuries were not available.