Rocky school teacher is up there with the very best

BUSINESS SMARTS: Students from Ambrose State Primary School are learning how to start and run their own businesses.

ROCKHAMPTON school teacher, Michelle Stokes has been named regional Teacher of the Year for Central Queensland in the state's most prestigious education awards.

Ms Stokes, from Park Avenue State School, receives a $1000 development grant and will compete in the next round of the Showcase Awards to potentially become a state finalist.

Park Avenue State School was also commended for Excellence in Inclusive Education.

"Michelle's work is outstanding because of her capacity to connect with kids," principal Helen Heering said.

"She expects strong learning outcomes from all students."

The inclusive education program grew out of a way to help struggling students and into something relevant to all students driving forward into their future.

The literacy program used assistive technologies to see what students could do given access to tools, which allowed them to express themselves, without the barriers of the written word.

"That could be voice to text programs, but it's not always high level technology, it could be just a pencil," Ms Heering said.

Ambrose State School's Ambrose All Stars, Early Preneur Program also received a commendation for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education.

The program in entrepreneurial education follows a format similar to television's Shark Tank where students develop and 'pitch' their startup ideas to business leaders.

Education Minister, Grace Grace said the quality of submissions for 2018 was very high and made the task of selecting award winners extremely difficult for the regional judging teams.

More than 70,000 state school students were involved in the 118 programs submitted for consideration.

"I am continually impressed with the commitment of our regional and metropolitan state schools to improve learning outcomes for Queensland students.," Ms Grace said.

"It is clear our educators are passionate about implementing the highest standards of innovative teaching and learning practices.

"It is important that we recognise the great work our educators are doing day to day to ensure that Queensland continues to be at the forefront of new education practices."

State finalists will be announced on July 30 and state award winners will be announced at the Showcase Awards Gala Dinner in Brisbane on October 26, coinciding with Queensland's celebration of World Teachers' Day.